WBJEE JELET 2026 OMR Response Sheet Released; Here's How to Download, Raise Objections

Summary Candidates who took the entrance examination on June 13, 2026, can now access their machine-recorded OMR responses through the official website Challenges can be submitted online by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has activated the OMR response sheet window for candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2026. Candidates who took the entrance examination on June 13, 2026, can now access their machine-recorded OMR responses through the official website.

The OMR response sheet enables candidates to verify the answers recorded during the examination before the evaluation process is completed. To access the document, candidates must log in using their application number, password and security pin.

The board has also opened the objection facility for candidates who believe any response has been incorrectly recorded. Challenges can be submitted online by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question. WBJEEB has clarified that objections will be considered only after the successful payment of the prescribed fee.

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WBJEE JELET OMR Sheet 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to view and download their OMR response sheet:

Visit the official JELET portal at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet. Click on the 'OMR Recorded Response View and Challenge for JELET 2026' link. Enter your application number, password and security pin. Click on 'Sign In'. The recorded OMR response sheet will appear on the screen. Download and save the document for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their recorded responses and submit objections, if any, within the deadline specified by the board. They should regularly visit the official WBJEEB website for updates regarding the answer key, result and further admission process.