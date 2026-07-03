MHT CET CAP 2026 Counselling Registration Begins for UG, PG Courses - Link and Schedule

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has commenced the online registration process for the MHT CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026 for admission to BTech, BE, MBA and MMS programmes. Eligible candidates can now complete the CAP registration through the official portal, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has commenced the online registration process for the MHT CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026 for admission to BTech, BE, MBA and MMS programmes across participating institutions in the state. Eligible candidates can now complete the CAP registration through the official portal, cetcell.mahacet.org. As per the official schedule, candidates who have qualified the MHT CET 2026 examination can submit their counselling applications until July 12, while the final merit list for both engineering and management admissions will be published on July 20.

The MHT CET CAP 2026 counselling process is open to candidates who have successfully qualified the MHT CET 2026 examination. The admission procedure includes multiple stages such as online registration, document verification, application confirmation, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted institute.

According to the official notification, candidates who had registered and appeared for the MHT CET 2026 examination are exempted from paying the CAP registration fee. However, applicants seeking admission through other national-level entrance examinations, including JEE Main 2026, NEET UG, CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT or GMAT, will be required to pay the prescribed CAP registration fee while applying for the counselling process.

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To complete the MHT CET CAP 2026 registration, candidates should visit the official website and select the appropriate BTech or MBA CAP registration link. After creating a new account using their personal details, email address and mobile number, applicants must fill in their academic information along with their MHT CET examination scores. They are also required to upload the necessary documents for online verification, pay the applicable registration fee, if required, submit the completed application form and download the confirmation receipt for future reference.

For BE and BTech admissions, the online counselling registration will remain open until July 12. The document verification and application confirmation process will be conducted from July 3 to July 13. The provisional merit list is scheduled to be released on July 15, after which candidates will be allowed to submit grievances, if any, between July 16 and July 18. Following the resolution of objections, the CET Cell will publish the final merit list on July 20.

The schedule for MBA and MMS admissions follows an identical timeline. Registration commenced on July 2 and will continue until July 12, while document verification and confirmation of applications will take place between July 3 and July 13. The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 15, candidates can raise grievances from July 16 to July 18, and the final merit list will be published on July 20.

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