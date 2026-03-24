Nagaland University

Nagaland University-Led Multi-Institute Study Develops Green Alternative to Global Microplastic Threat

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2026
15:55 PM

Nagaland University

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Summary
In a significant breakthrough addressing one of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges, a research team led by Nagaland University has developed a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics.
The innovation is expected to play a vital role in reducing microplastic pollution while supporting greener industrial materials.

In a significant breakthrough addressing one of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges, a research team led by Nagaland University has developed a biodegradable biopolymer that could emerge as a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics. The innovation is expected to play a vital role in reducing microplastic pollution while supporting greener industrial materials.

Microplastics—tiny plastic particles that persist in ecosystems—have become a global concern due to their widespread presence and harmful impact on living organisms. These particles enter the food chain through a process known as Biomagnification, eventually reaching humans and posing serious health and environmental risks.

To address this challenge, researchers focused on producing Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), a biodegradable and biocompatible bacterial biopolymer. The material was synthesised using a strain of bacteria, Bacillus subtilis FW1, isolated from fish waste disposal sites in Mokokchung district of Nagaland. The approach highlights the innovative use of local resources to create environmentally responsible solutions.

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The findings of the study have been published in the Springer Nature journal Journal of Polymer Research, reinforcing the global relevance of the research. The study was conducted at the Applied Environmental Microbial Biotechnology Laboratory under the Department of Environmental Science at Nagaland University, led by Pranjal Bharali, along with a team of doctoral scholars and collaborators.

The multi-institutional effort brought together researchers from leading institutions including Tezpur University, Bharathiar University, Galgotias University, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, and CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology, among others.

Dr. Pranjal Bharali, Assistant Professor, Dept of Environmental Science, with his research team at a lab in Nagaland University.

Dr. Pranjal Bharali, Assistant Professor, Dept of Environmental Science, with his research team at a lab in Nagaland University. Nagaland University

Highlighting the importance of the achievement, Vice-Chancellor Jagadish K. Patnaik said the development marks a major step toward addressing global plastic pollution through sustainable innovation rooted in local ecosystems. He emphasised that such research underscores the transformative power of interdisciplinary collaboration in advancing environmental sustainability.

The study revealed promising results, with the bacterial strain capable of accumulating up to 69.2 per cent PHB biopolyester, indicating strong production efficiency. The material also demonstrated high thermostability and was found to be biocompatible with human liver cell lines (HepG2), suggesting potential applications in biomedical fields.

Further strengthening its environmental credentials, the biopolymer showed significant biodegradability. Soil burial experiments using open windrow composting methods revealed that the PHB film degraded by approximately 59.6 per cent within 28 days, highlighting its potential as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastics.

Dr. Bharali noted that advances in microbial biotechnology could significantly reduce dependence on fossil fuel-based plastics while contributing to a circular bioeconomy. He added that such materials could find applications across sectors, including medicine, agriculture, and sustainable packaging.

While the findings mark a major milestone, researchers also pointed to the need for further work, including scaling up production, optimising extraction processes, and enhancing public awareness of sustainable alternatives.

As the global community intensifies efforts to combat plastic pollution, this pioneering research from Nagaland University stands as a promising step toward a cleaner, greener future driven by science and sustainability.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2026
16:42 PM
Nagaland University microplastics Plastic Pollution
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