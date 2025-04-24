Over 1500 Job Openings Await as UEM Jaipur Gears Up for Mega Job Fair on April 25

Summary Jaipur’s job market is set to buzz with opportunity as the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Jaipur, in collaboration with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Ministry of Education, Government of India, hosts one of the country’s biggest placement drives. Scheduled for April 25, 2025, at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), Exhibition Hall 3, this much-anticipated job fair promises to bring together over 50 top companies under one roof.

Jaipur’s job market is set to buzz with opportunity as the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Jaipur, in collaboration with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Ministry of Education, Government of India, hosts one of the country’s biggest placement drives — Job Fair for Apprenticeship 2025 (रोजगार शिशिर).

Scheduled for April 25, 2025, at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), Exhibition Hall 3, this much-anticipated job fair promises to bring together over 50 top companies under one roof, offering more than 1500 vacancies for eligible job seekers.

The event invites graduates from 2020 to 2025 in diverse streams like Engineering, Technology, Pharmaceuticals, BBA, BCA, BSc Nursing, and even diploma holders, providing a rare platform to begin careers through the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).

Leading names like Hindustan Zinc Limited, Bosch Limited, Havells India Limited, Ultratech Cement Limited, and JK Cement Works will be scouting for fresh talent across roles and industries. From engineering giants to IT innovators and financial services, there’s something for every aspiring professional.

Registration is absolutely free, and participants must carry a screenshot or printout of their registration confirmation. With just a day left, interested candidates can secure their spot at jobfair.uem.edu.in/register.

This is more than just a job fair — it’s an incredible opportunity to connect, learn, and land that breakthrough role in India’s thriving job market.