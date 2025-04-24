UEM Jaipur

Over 1500 Job Openings Await as UEM Jaipur Gears Up for Mega Job Fair on April 25

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2025
12:09 PM

UEM Jaipur

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Jaipur’s job market is set to buzz with opportunity as the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Jaipur, in collaboration with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Ministry of Education, Government of India, hosts one of the country’s biggest placement drives.
Scheduled for April 25, 2025, at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), Exhibition Hall 3, this much-anticipated job fair promises to bring together over 50 top companies under one roof.

Jaipur’s job market is set to buzz with opportunity as the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Jaipur, in collaboration with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Ministry of Education, Government of India, hosts one of the country’s biggest placement drives — Job Fair for Apprenticeship 2025 (रोजगार शिशिर).

UEM Jaipur

Scheduled for April 25, 2025, at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), Exhibition Hall 3, this much-anticipated job fair promises to bring together over 50 top companies under one roof, offering more than 1500 vacancies for eligible job seekers.

The event invites graduates from 2020 to 2025 in diverse streams like Engineering, Technology, Pharmaceuticals, BBA, BCA, BSc Nursing, and even diploma holders, providing a rare platform to begin careers through the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading names like Hindustan Zinc Limited, Bosch Limited, Havells India Limited, Ultratech Cement Limited, and JK Cement Works will be scouting for fresh talent across roles and industries. From engineering giants to IT innovators and financial services, there’s something for every aspiring professional.

Registration is absolutely free, and participants must carry a screenshot or printout of their registration confirmation. With just a day left, interested candidates can secure their spot at jobfair.uem.edu.in/register.

This is more than just a job fair — it’s an incredible opportunity to connect, learn, and land that breakthrough role in India’s thriving job market.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2025
12:28 PM
UEM Jaipur ministry of education University of Engineering & Management (UEM)
Similar stories
The event is scheduled to take place on April 26, 2025
DroidFest 2025

DroidFest 2025: Paving the Way for New-Age Applications Powered by Kotlin & AI

DPS Ruby Park

‘PRAGYA’ 2025 – A Grand Celebration of Hindi Language and Culture

Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK)

HIT Kolkata's Team CodeForce Clinches National Glory at Microsoft CodeForge 2025 Hack. . .

Jadavpur University

Unlock Your Mind: 'Hypnosis for Change' Workshop at JU Promises Transformative Insigh. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP ECET 2025

AP ECET 2025 Application Edit Window Opens - Check Link and Editable Fields

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Result Updates

TANCET 2025

TANCET Result 2025 Update on tancet.annauniv.edu - Check All Key Details

Shree Jain Vidyalaya
Kolkata schools

More than just marks: Magic in every momentchan

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out at neet.nta.nic.in - Admit Card by May 1

Representative Image
BPSC exam row

SC dismisses petitions seeking cancellation of 70th BPSC Prelims; Mains exam on April. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality