Metallum 6.0 – The Annual Technical Fest of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering at IIEST Shibpur

Posted on 13 Feb 2025
IIEST Shibpur

The Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, proudly presents the sixth edition of Metallum, its annual technical fest. Metallum is a celebration of innovation, knowledge, and technological advancements in the field of metallurgy and materials science.

Bringing together students, researchers, and industry professionals, Metallum 6.0 features an exciting lineup of events, including technical paper presentations, workshops, quizzes, and industry-driven problem-solving competitions. With expert talks, hands-on sessions, and interactive discussions, the fest provides a unique platform for learning and collaboration.

The fest is being organized by the student’s society of metallurgy department, Society of Student Metallurgists (SSM). The fest includes various events and competitions namely met-tricks, metexposition, prorecruit, metalloscape, metapolish, Dr. A.K. Seal Memorial quiz, industrial meet and 50 hours coding hackathon, m-code, for the tech enthusiasts.

Join us at Metallum 6.0 as we explore the latest trends and breakthroughs shaping the world of materials engineering!

