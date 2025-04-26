Kolkata's Whirlwind on Wheels and Winner of the 18 under 18 Awards - Meet Vidushi Agarwal!

Summary At just nine years old, Vidushi Agarwal from La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata, is already a name to reckon with on India’s roller skating circuit. A powerhouse of talent, discipline and boundless energy, this young athlete has transformed her passion for skating into a string of national and international accolades, earning her a coveted spot as one of the winners of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025.

At just nine years old, Vidushi Agarwal from La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata, is already a name to reckon with on India’s roller skating circuit. A powerhouse of talent, discipline and boundless energy, this young athlete has transformed her passion for skating into a string of national and international accolades, earning her a coveted spot as one of the winners of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025.

Vidushi’s journey on wheels began early, from clinching multiple gold medals at prestigious national-level tournaments to setting records, her story is one of grit and relentless dedication. In February 2024, Vidushi stunned the sporting world by etching her name into the International Book of Records after completing 50 laps of 200 metres in just 20 minutes and 52 seconds in inline skating.



Speaking about her win at the 18 under 18 Awards, an elated Vidushi shared, “I felt supremely happy and at the same time very motivated after receiving the award. It’s a great motivation for a young student like me to keep working harder and achieve many more milestones in my life.”

The past year has been especially glittering for this speedster. From a hat-trick of gold medals at the West Bengal Roller Skating Championship in October 2024 to another triple triumph at the Roller Sports Association Kolkata District meet, Vidushi has consistently led the leaderboard in the 9–11 years category. Her dedication to the sport is as relentless as her speed on the rink. “I have been maintaining a very disciplined life, which includes lots of exercises, a strict diet and daily practice on the rink for around two hours. For the last four years, my day starts from 4 AM,” she revealed.

Her efforts bore fruit again this month when she bagged a bronze medal at the 2nd National Inter-District Roller Skating Championship in Mohali, adding another national medal to her rapidly expanding collection.

But Vidushi’s talent isn’t limited to roller skating. She’s also a gymnast and a record-setter, having entered the India Book of Records at just eight years old by performing 45 cartwheels in a minute. When asked about future plans, she smiled, “Since the last six months, I’ve been busy preparing for my national championships, but I’m surely planning to increase my number of cartwheels to record my name in the International Book of Records.”

Managing schoolwork alongside such a packed sporting calendar isn’t easy, but Vidushi handles it with grace. “I have a very dedicated routine for balancing my sports activities and my studies, and I follow it to the letter. Further, I’ve always had tremendous support from my friends and school teachers. Their support and my dedication helped me become an academic gold card holder in my class last session,” she proudly shared.

Looking ahead, this young champ dreams big. “I aspire to win a gold medal at the Asian Games for my country in the next five years,” Vidushi declares, and if her journey so far is anything to go by, she’s already racing toward that podium finish.

At The Telegraph online Edugraph, we applaud Vidushi’s fearless spirit and remarkable achievements, and wish her countless laps of success in the years ahead.