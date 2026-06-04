NTA Releases NCET 2026 Final Answer Key; Results Expected Soon, 16,950 Seats on Offer

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the final answer key through the official NCET portal The NTA prepares the final answer key after examining all objections raised against the provisional answer key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026 on June 4, paving the way for the announcement of results in the coming days. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the final answer key through the official NCET portal.

The final answer key serves as the basis for preparing scorecards and merit lists and marks the concluding stage of the evaluation process before the declaration of results. Candidates are now awaiting the release of their scorecards, which are expected shortly.

The NTA prepares the final answer key after examining all objections raised against the provisional answer key. Subject experts review the challenges submitted by candidates, and necessary corrections are incorporated before the answer key is finalized.

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With the release of the final key, candidates can estimate their likely scores and assess their performance ahead of the official result declaration.

The NCET is conducted for admission to teacher education programmes offered by participating institutions across the country. This year, a total of 16,950 seats will be available through the admission process across 223 participating institutions, including prestigious institutions such as five IITs, five NITs, and four Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs).

NCET Final Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the final answer key:

Visit the official NCET website. Click on the “NCET 2026 Final Answer Key” link available on the homepage. Enter the application number and date of birth or password. Complete the captcha verification and log in. View and download the final answer key PDF. Save a copy for future reference.

Only candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the admission process for the available seats at participating institutions.

The NTA is expected to announce the NCET 2026 results soon, and candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding scorecards, merit lists and counselling-related notifications.