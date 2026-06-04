NTA

NTA Releases NCET 2026 Final Answer Key; Results Expected Soon, 16,950 Seats on Offer

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jun 2026
14:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the final answer key through the official NCET portal
The NTA prepares the final answer key after examining all objections raised against the provisional answer key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026 on June 4, paving the way for the announcement of results in the coming days. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the final answer key through the official NCET portal.

The final answer key serves as the basis for preparing scorecards and merit lists and marks the concluding stage of the evaluation process before the declaration of results. Candidates are now awaiting the release of their scorecards, which are expected shortly.

The NTA prepares the final answer key after examining all objections raised against the provisional answer key. Subject experts review the challenges submitted by candidates, and necessary corrections are incorporated before the answer key is finalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the release of the final key, candidates can estimate their likely scores and assess their performance ahead of the official result declaration.

The NCET is conducted for admission to teacher education programmes offered by participating institutions across the country. This year, a total of 16,950 seats will be available through the admission process across 223 participating institutions, including prestigious institutions such as five IITs, five NITs, and four Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs).

NCET Final Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the final answer key:

  1. Visit the official NCET website.
  2. Click on the “NCET 2026 Final Answer Key” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the application number and date of birth or password.
  4. Complete the captcha verification and log in.
  5. View and download the final answer key PDF.
  6. Save a copy for future reference.

Only candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the admission process for the available seats at participating institutions.

The NTA is expected to announce the NCET 2026 results soon, and candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding scorecards, merit lists and counselling-related notifications.

Last updated on 04 Jun 2026
14:34 PM
NTA National Testing Agency (NTA) NCET 2026 Answer Key
Similar stories
JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ongoing: IIT, NIT, IIIT Seats Increase Significantly - Check D. . .

Reserve Bank of India

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Expected Today; Phase I Exams From June 13

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

IIT Ropar Unveils Flexible BTech Curriculum 2026; Introduces Dual Degrees, Expanded E. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB to Release WB ANM GNM Admit Card 2026 Today; Hall Tickets To Be Available Onli. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ongoing: IIT, NIT, IIIT Seats Increase Significantly - Check D. . .

Reserve Bank of India

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Expected Today; Phase I Exams From June 13

Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM Kolkata Bridges the Green and the Blue: Announces ‘Earth & Ocean Action Days�. . .

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

IIT Ropar Unveils Flexible BTech Curriculum 2026; Introduces Dual Degrees, Expanded E. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB to Release WB ANM GNM Admit Card 2026 Today; Hall Tickets To Be Available Onli. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC APS Result 2023: No Candidate Clears Stage 2! All Vacancies to Be Carried Forwa. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality