JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ongoing: IIT, NIT, IIIT Seats Increase Significantly - Check Details

Summary The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the official seat matrix for the 2026 admission cycle, revealing a significant increase in the number of engineering seats. According to the latest data, a total of 67,323 seats will be offered through the centralised counselling process for admissions to premier engineering institutes across the country.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the official seat matrix for the 2026 admission cycle, revealing a significant increase in the number of engineering seats available across participating institutions. According to the latest data, a total of 67,323 seats will be offered through the centralised counselling process for admissions to premier engineering institutes across the country.

The revised seat matrix reflects an overall increase of 4,470 seats compared to the previous academic session, providing a larger pool of opportunities for engineering aspirants seeking admission through JEE Main 2026 and JEE Advanced 2026. The increase spans the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

This year, a total of 138 institutes are participating in the JoSAA counselling process. Admissions to these institutions will be carried out through the centralised seat allocation mechanism based on candidates' performance in the national-level engineering entrance examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counselling process officially commenced on June 2, 2026, with registration and choice filling opening for eligible candidates. Through the JoSAA portal, aspirants can submit their preferences for institutes and academic programmes and participate in the seat allocation rounds conducted during the admission cycle.

Among all participating categories, the IITs have registered a notable increase in intake capacity. The total number of seats available across the 23 IITs has risen from 18,160 in 2025 to 18,826 in 2026, reflecting an addition of 666 seats. The expansion is expected to benefit candidates who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2026 and are competing for admission to India's premier engineering institutions. Over the years, several IITs have gradually increased their intake to accommodate growing demand for quality technical education.

National Institutes of Technology have also recorded growth in seat availability. The number of seats across NITs has increased from 24,525 in the previous admission cycle to 25,162 seats this year, adding 637 new seats. This expansion is likely to improve admission prospects for candidates securing competitive ranks in JEE Main 2026.

The most substantial increase has been observed in the Indian Institutes of Information Technology category. IIITs will offer 11,518 seats during the 2026 admission cycle, compared to 9,940 seats last year. The addition of 1,578 seats represents the largest category-wise increase among all participating institutions and is expected to significantly enhance opportunities for candidates interested in information technology and related disciplines.

Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) have also expanded their intake. The number of seats in GFTIs has increased from 10,228 to 11,692, resulting in an addition of 1,464 seats. Another notable feature of the 2026 seat matrix is the continued expansion of female supernumerary seats. These additional seats have been introduced over recent years to encourage greater participation of women in engineering and technology programmes. The latest seat matrix indicates further growth in such seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutions. The initiative has played a significant role in improving gender diversity in technical education and is expected to continue supporting increased female enrolment during the current admission cycle.

Candidates participating in JoSAA counselling are advised to carefully review the institute-wise seat matrix, assess their rank position, and strategically select programmes and institutions while completing the choice-filling process.