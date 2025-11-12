Loreto College Organises Overseas Education Fair, Empowering Students for Global Futures

Summary Loreto College took a significant step toward shaping the global aspirations of its students by hosting an Overseas Education Career Fair. The event aimed to equip students with insights into international education pathways and career prospects abroad.

Loreto College took a significant step toward shaping the global aspirations of its students by hosting an Overseas Education Career Fair in collaboration with Blue Sky Educational Services Pvt Ltd. The event, held on November 7, 2025, aimed to equip students with insights into international education pathways and career prospects abroad.

The fair witnessed the participation of leading universities from the USA, UK, Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy, and Singapore, offering an array of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Representatives from renowned institutions such as George Washington University, University of Reading, University of Sussex, University of Sheffield, SMU Singapore, and Canterbury Christchurch University interacted with students, highlighting global learning opportunities and career-oriented academic options.

Popular and emerging courses like Culinary Arts, Hospitality Management, and Sports Management from Swiss universities drew strong interest, while universities from Europe focused on business administration, finance, and hotel management programs. Institutions emphasised the growing importance of pursuing courses that prepare students for both corporate careers and entrepreneurial ventures.

Students from various disciplines attended the fair and engaged in interactive sessions. Loreto College

Over 300 students from various disciplines - undergraduate, postgraduate, and BEd - attended the fair and engaged in interactive sessions. They enquired about academic requirements, scholarships, visa processes, and work opportunities. ETS India, the conducting body for TOEFL and GRE, also received numerous queries regarding test requirements for foreign universities.

A notable interest was shown toward affordable education options in Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, where tuition fees are comparatively lower.

The Overseas Education Career Fair served as an inspiring platform that bridged students’ ambitions with global learning opportunities, reaffirming Loreto College’s commitment to empowering its learners with knowledge, exposure, and a world of possibilities.