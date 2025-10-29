BDM International school

BDM International to Host ‘Velocity 2025’: Kolkata Schools Gear Up for Business Idea Showcase

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Oct 2025
16:41 PM

BDM International

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
BDM International is all set to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of young innovators through “Velocity 2025 - Interschool Business Idea Presentation,” scheduled for October 31, 2025.
The much-anticipated event will bring together bright young minds from nine leading schools of Kolkata.

BDM International is all set to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of young innovators through “Velocity 2025 - Interschool Business Idea Presentation,” scheduled for October 31, 2025, at the Gemstone Building Auditorium of the school from 10.30 AM onwards.

The much-anticipated event will bring together bright young minds from nine leading schools of Kolkata - DPS Ruby Park, Haryana Vidya Mandir, Laxmipat Singhania Academy, Ruby Park Public School, Apeejay School (Park Street), Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, Indus Valley World School, Garden High School, and the host institution, BDM International.

Designed as a vibrant platform for budding entrepreneurs, Velocity 2025 encourages students to pitch original, creative, and sustainable business ideas that reflect feasibility and innovation. The event aims to nurture critical thinking, leadership, and practical business acumen, preparing students to become future changemakers in an evolving global economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be graced by Mr Sanjay Saraf, Founder and CEO of Sanjay Saraf Educational Institute Pvt. Ltd., as the Chief Guest, and Mr Pankaj Dubey, Founder of DSPIN Consulting Pvt. Ltd., as the Guest of Honour. Both industry leaders are expected to share their insights and experiences, inspiring participants to dream big and think beyond the conventional.

Through Velocity 2025, BDM International reinforces its mission of promoting innovation-driven learning, fostering entrepreneurial skills, and equipping students with the mindset to tackle real-world business and social challenges. The event promises to be a day of dynamic exchanges, creative pitches, and visionary ideas - a true celebration of youth innovation and enterprise.

Last updated on 29 Oct 2025
16:41 PM
BDM International school Interschool Fest
Similar stories
IIEST Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur to Host INSTRUO 14: Robowars, Hacksprint and More from October 31!

Shri Shikshayatan School

Shri Shikshayatan School Hosts STEAM Exhibition 2025: “Innovation Within You”

IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta Summer Intern Placements 2025 See ₹6 Lakh Peak Monthly Stipend; 510 Of. . .

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM to Celebrate IOAA Jr. 2025 Winners with Press Meet and Interactive Session Tomor. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICSI CSEET

ICSI Releases CSEET November 2025 Admit Card; Exam Scheduled for November 8

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh to Get 100 New CBSE Schools, CM Sukhu Launches Multiple Development . . .

MP NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Results to Be Released Today; Check Key D. . .

Police recruitment

UP Police Admit Card 2025 Released for SI, ASI, and Computer Operator Posts; Download. . .

IIEST Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur to Host INSTRUO 14: Robowars, Hacksprint and More from October 31!

NEET counselling

JKBOPEE Releases Provisional Merit List for J-K NEET PG Counselling 2025; 1,328 Candi. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality