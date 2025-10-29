BDM International to Host ‘Velocity 2025’: Kolkata Schools Gear Up for Business Idea Showcase

Summary BDM International is all set to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of young innovators through “Velocity 2025 - Interschool Business Idea Presentation,” scheduled for October 31, 2025. The much-anticipated event will bring together bright young minds from nine leading schools of Kolkata.

BDM International is all set to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of young innovators through “Velocity 2025 - Interschool Business Idea Presentation,” scheduled for October 31, 2025, at the Gemstone Building Auditorium of the school from 10.30 AM onwards.

The much-anticipated event will bring together bright young minds from nine leading schools of Kolkata - DPS Ruby Park, Haryana Vidya Mandir, Laxmipat Singhania Academy, Ruby Park Public School, Apeejay School (Park Street), Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, Indus Valley World School, Garden High School, and the host institution, BDM International.

Designed as a vibrant platform for budding entrepreneurs, Velocity 2025 encourages students to pitch original, creative, and sustainable business ideas that reflect feasibility and innovation. The event aims to nurture critical thinking, leadership, and practical business acumen, preparing students to become future changemakers in an evolving global economy.

The event will be graced by Mr Sanjay Saraf, Founder and CEO of Sanjay Saraf Educational Institute Pvt. Ltd., as the Chief Guest, and Mr Pankaj Dubey, Founder of DSPIN Consulting Pvt. Ltd., as the Guest of Honour. Both industry leaders are expected to share their insights and experiences, inspiring participants to dream big and think beyond the conventional.

Through Velocity 2025, BDM International reinforces its mission of promoting innovation-driven learning, fostering entrepreneurial skills, and equipping students with the mindset to tackle real-world business and social challenges. The event promises to be a day of dynamic exchanges, creative pitches, and visionary ideas - a true celebration of youth innovation and enterprise.