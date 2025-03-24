KIIT

KIIT-DU, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand inks MoU to foster joint research

Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2025
14:57 PM
The delegation appreciated KIIT and KISS's vision and efforts in education and social transformation

Summary
The MoU was formalised in the presence of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in India-New Zealand educational relations, facilitating student and faculty exchanges while fostering joint research efforts

KIIT-DU has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand, to provide students with new academic pathways and foster joint research initiatives.

The MoU was formalised in the presence of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Dr Debraj Pradhan, Director General of International Relations at KIIT, led the agreement, which was also attended by Gus Gilmore, Chief Executive of Te Pūkenga—New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, and Graham Rouse, Consul General & Trade Commissioner at New Zealand Trade & Enterprise.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in India-New Zealand educational relations, facilitating student and faculty exchanges while fostering joint research efforts. With India's growing emphasis on skill development, artificial intelligence integration, and vocational education, this alliance is expected to be crucial in shaping a future-ready workforce.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Indonesia to India and Bhutan Ina H. Krishnamurthi along with her delegation, visited KIIT & KISS and had an engaging discussion with the senior leadership team.

The delegation appreciated KIIT and KISS's vision and efforts in education and social transformation. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, said the visit would strengthen the spirit of global friendship and collaboration.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2025
15:00 PM
KIIT
