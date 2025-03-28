KGEC To Host Binary Hackathon 2025- Where Technology meets Creativity

Summary Scheduled for March 29-30, 2025, this annual hackathon promises to be a grand stage for aspiring developers, problem solvers, and innovators to craft transformative solutions for real-world challenges Binary is KGEC’s premier hackathon, designed to foster an ecosystem of innovation and technical excellence

The Dev Community of Kalyani Government Engineering College (KGEC) is thrilled to present Binary Hackathon 2025, an electrifying event where technology meets creativity. Scheduled for March 29-30, 2025, this annual hackathon promises to be a grand stage for aspiring developers, problem solvers, and innovators to craft transformative solutions for real-world challenges.

Binary is KGEC’s premier hackathon, designed to foster an ecosystem of innovation and technical excellence. It brings together bright minds from across the nation to collaborate, code, and compete in an intense 24-hour challenge. Participants will have the opportunity to harness cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Web3, Internet of Things (IoT), and more to develop impactful solutions.

Binary Hackathon offers a unique opportunity for companies and organizations to connect with top tech talent from premier institutes such as KGEC, IITs, and other leading colleges nationwide. Sponsoring Binary ensures brand visibility, early access to student portfolios, and the chance to mentor and inspire future tech leaders.With over 1500+ registrations and 300+ expected participants, Binary 2025 is set to be a hub of groundbreaking ideas and technological advancements.

In this auspicious event we want to have Edugraph as our Media Partner to cover up the glimpses of this innovation drive and make it a permanent memoir on the web by the grace of the internet and camera.

For more details, visit - https://binary.kgec.tech