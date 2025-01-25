Jadavpur University’s TalkClubb Organises Psychoanalytic Therapy Workshop

Summary Ms. Bharti Jain, a prominent member of the Indian Psychoanalytical Society-Kolkata, captivated the audience with her session on the foundational principles of psychoanalysis The event attracted a diverse group of participants from various disciplines, all eager to explore the complexities of the human psyche and the role of psychoanalysis in modern mental health practices

On January 18th, 2025, an enriching and thought-provoking Psychoanalytic Therapy workshop was organized by TalkClubb at Jadavpur University. The event attracted a diverse group of participants from various disciplines, all eager to explore the complexities of the human psyche and the role of psychoanalysis in modern mental health practices.

The workshop featured two distinguished speakers, each bringing their expertise to the table. Ms. Bharti Jain, a prominent member of the Indian Psychoanalytical Society-Kolkata, captivated the audience with her session on the foundational principles of psychoanalysis. Drawing on the pioneering works of Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung, Ms. Jain illuminated the significance of unconscious motives in shaping human behavior and mental well-being. Her engaging, interactive approach encouraged active participation, making the intricate theories of psychoanalysis both accessible and relatable for attendees.

Dr. Suchismita Sinha, a faculty member at Sarojini Naidu College for Women, offered a contemporary perspective on psychoanalytic therapy, emphasizing its relevance in addressing modern-day mental health challenges. Through compelling case studies and real-world examples, Dr. Sinha showcased how psychoanalytic therapy is effectively used to treat issues such as anxiety, depression, and trauma. Her ability to seamlessly integrate theoretical concepts with practical applications provided the audience with a deeper understanding of the therapeutic process and its potential for healing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workshop concluded with a stimulating Q&A session, where participants engaged in a dynamic discussion about the evolving role of psychoanalysis in the digital age. Questions ranged from the influence of technology on the therapeutic relationship to the adaptation of traditional psychoanalytic techniques in a rapidly changing world.

TalkClubb’s initiative to host this workshop was widely praised for its contribution to mental health awareness and for fostering an open dialogue about psychoanalytic therapy. The event proved to be a valuable learning experience, reinforcing the importance of integrating psychoanalysis into both academic and clinical spaces to better address the mental health needs of society.