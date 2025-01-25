Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University’s TalkClubb Organises Psychoanalytic Therapy Workshop

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jan 2025
17:38 PM

Jadavpur University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Ms. Bharti Jain, a prominent member of the Indian Psychoanalytical Society-Kolkata, captivated the audience with her session on the foundational principles of psychoanalysis
The event attracted a diverse group of participants from various disciplines, all eager to explore the complexities of the human psyche and the role of psychoanalysis in modern mental health practices

On January 18th, 2025, an enriching and thought-provoking Psychoanalytic Therapy workshop was organized by TalkClubb at Jadavpur University. The event attracted a diverse group of participants from various disciplines, all eager to explore the complexities of the human psyche and the role of psychoanalysis in modern mental health practices.

The workshop featured two distinguished speakers, each bringing their expertise to the table. Ms. Bharti Jain, a prominent member of the Indian Psychoanalytical Society-Kolkata, captivated the audience with her session on the foundational principles of psychoanalysis. Drawing on the pioneering works of Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung, Ms. Jain illuminated the significance of unconscious motives in shaping human behavior and mental well-being. Her engaging, interactive approach encouraged active participation, making the intricate theories of psychoanalysis both accessible and relatable for attendees.

Dr. Suchismita Sinha, a faculty member at Sarojini Naidu College for Women, offered a contemporary perspective on psychoanalytic therapy, emphasizing its relevance in addressing modern-day mental health challenges. Through compelling case studies and real-world examples, Dr. Sinha showcased how psychoanalytic therapy is effectively used to treat issues such as anxiety, depression, and trauma. Her ability to seamlessly integrate theoretical concepts with practical applications provided the audience with a deeper understanding of the therapeutic process and its potential for healing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workshop concluded with a stimulating Q&A session, where participants engaged in a dynamic discussion about the evolving role of psychoanalysis in the digital age. Questions ranged from the influence of technology on the therapeutic relationship to the adaptation of traditional psychoanalytic techniques in a rapidly changing world.

TalkClubb’s initiative to host this workshop was widely praised for its contribution to mental health awareness and for fostering an open dialogue about psychoanalytic therapy. The event proved to be a valuable learning experience, reinforcing the importance of integrating psychoanalysis into both academic and clinical spaces to better address the mental health needs of society.

Last updated on 25 Jan 2025
17:39 PM
Jadavpur University Workshop Psychoanalysis
Similar stories
Sri Sri Academy

Run for Miles, Plant for Smiles: Sri Sri Academy To Host Sriathon 2025 on January 26!

National Council of Science Museums

BITM Organizes Cosmic Events to Showcase Planetary Parade and Scientific Wonders

Sister Nivedita University

SNU BioTalk 2025: An International Conference on "Symphony of Cellular Signals in Met. . .

South City International School

Sphurti 2025: South City International School hosts Annual Inter-House Athletic Meet . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Exam: No More Optional Questions in Exam Paper

Sri Sri Academy

Run for Miles, Plant for Smiles: Sri Sri Academy To Host Sriathon 2025 on January 26!

UP NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Merit List Published: Steps to Check

CBSE

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship - Registration and Renewal Deadline Extended Again. . .

UPSC CSE 2025

Civil Services Exam 2025 to Fill 979 Vacancies: UPSC Mandates Early Document Submissi. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Implements APAAR ID for Students - Check Process & Key Details