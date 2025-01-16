Jadavpur University

Unlocking Minds: Jadavpur University and TalkClubb to Host Psychoanalytic Therapy Workshop

Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2025
13:12 PM

Summary
TalkClubb is all set to host a transformative workshop titled ‘Psychoanalytic Therapy: From Freud till Today’ on Saturday, January 18, 2025. The event will take place at the KP Basu Memorial Hall, Jadavpur University Main Campus, from 10.30 AM to 5 PM.

This workshop promises a deep dive into the evolution of psychoanalytic therapy, starting with Freudian theories such as the unconscious mind, defense mechanisms, and transference, and progressing to their modern applications in therapy today. Designed for students, aspiring psychologists, mental health professionals, psychoanalysts, and educators, the session aims to enrich participants’ understanding and practical skills in psychoanalytic techniques.

Attendees will explore how these timeless theories have adapted to address contemporary challenges, fostering emotional well-being, self-worth, and social adaptability. Beyond theoretical knowledge, the workshop offers a valuable opportunity for networking and collaboration, connecting like-minded professionals in a supportive environment.

Whether you're looking to enhance your professional journey or gain new perspectives on psychoanalytic practices, this workshop offers the perfect platform. Don’t miss this chance to grow, learn, and connect.

Whether you're a student navigating your academic journey, a parent supporting your child's education, or an educator shaping future minds, if there’s something on your mind, we would love to know. Share your views, feedback, and suggestions with us at editorial@tt-edugraph.com.

Join the conversation!

Last updated on 16 Jan 2025
13:14 PM
