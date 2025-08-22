MCC Delays NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling After Extending Round 1 Resignation Deadline

Summary The delay comes after the MCC extended the Round 1 resignation deadline to August 25, leaving aspirants waiting for a revised schedule for the next phase of admissions This marks yet another shift in the NEET UG 2025 counselling timeline, which has faced repeated delays this year—similar to previous admission cycles

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again postponed the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling, which was scheduled to begin today, August 22, 2025. The delay comes after the MCC extended the Round 1 resignation deadline to August 25, leaving aspirants waiting for a revised schedule for the next phase of admissions.

This marks yet another shift in the NEET UG 2025 counselling timeline, which has faced repeated delays this year—similar to previous admission cycles. The Round 1 seat allotment, initially expected on August 3, was declared only on August 12, following multiple extensions in the processes of registration, choice filling, and locking.

The MCC conducts counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical colleges, and 100% seats in deemed and central universities for MBBS and BDS programs. However, the repeated changes in the counselling timeline have led to widespread uncertainty among candidates and parents.

This latest delay is expected to impact the seat matrix for Round 2 and could also affect state-level NEET UG counselling, as most states align their counselling schedules with MCC’s national counselling calendar.

Students are advised to regularly check the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in) for updated schedules and instructions.