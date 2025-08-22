MCC

MCC Delays NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling After Extending Round 1 Resignation Deadline

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Aug 2025
12:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The delay comes after the MCC extended the Round 1 resignation deadline to August 25, leaving aspirants waiting for a revised schedule for the next phase of admissions
This marks yet another shift in the NEET UG 2025 counselling timeline, which has faced repeated delays this year—similar to previous admission cycles

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again postponed the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling, which was scheduled to begin today, August 22, 2025. The delay comes after the MCC extended the Round 1 resignation deadline to August 25, leaving aspirants waiting for a revised schedule for the next phase of admissions.

This marks yet another shift in the NEET UG 2025 counselling timeline, which has faced repeated delays this year—similar to previous admission cycles. The Round 1 seat allotment, initially expected on August 3, was declared only on August 12, following multiple extensions in the processes of registration, choice filling, and locking.

The MCC conducts counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical colleges, and 100% seats in deemed and central universities for MBBS and BDS programs. However, the repeated changes in the counselling timeline have led to widespread uncertainty among candidates and parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest delay is expected to impact the seat matrix for Round 2 and could also affect state-level NEET UG counselling, as most states align their counselling schedules with MCC’s national counselling calendar.

Students are advised to regularly check the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in) for updated schedules and instructions.

Last updated on 22 Aug 2025
12:57 PM
MCC NEET UG NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
Similar stories
ICSI CS

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Opens Soon - Check Deadlines, Eligibility & Exam D. . .

TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET 2025: Option Entry Begins for UG Courses; Check Link and Seat Matrix

WBJEEB

Supreme Court stays Calcutta HC order on WBJEE 2025 result, paves way for result decl. . .

SSC 2025

Selection Post Phase 13 - SSC Releases New Notice Regarding Exam Dates; City Slip Tod. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBJEEB

Supreme Court stays Calcutta HC order on WBJEE 2025 result, paves way for result decl. . .

ICSI CS

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Opens Soon - Check Deadlines, Eligibility & Exam D. . .

TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET 2025: Option Entry Begins for UG Courses; Check Link and Seat Matrix

SSC 2025

Selection Post Phase 13 - SSC Releases New Notice Regarding Exam Dates; City Slip Tod. . .

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Notice Issued; Check Revised Last Da. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Two-Paper Combination List Released: Submission Steps and Application Sched. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality