ICSI CS

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Opens Soon - Check Deadlines, Eligibility & Exam Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Aug 2025
13:06 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will open the registration window for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 session from August 26, 2025.
Eligible candidates can apply through the official website.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will open the registration window for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 session from August 26, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website — smash.icsi.edu.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply without a late fee is September 26, 2025. Candidates who miss this deadline can still register by paying a late fee, with the extended deadline set for October 10, 2025. The ICSI CS December 2025 exams will be conducted from December 22 to 29, 2025, in both English and Hindi, as per prescribed guidelines.

Eligibility Criteria

ADVERTISEMENT

To be eligible, candidates must complete the online pre-examination test for both Executive and Professional programmes. Students registered for the Executive programme before February 2025 must also complete the One Day Orientation Programme (ODOP), while those registered from February 2025 onward are required to complete only the pre-examination test.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Fees

  • Executive Programme – ₹1500 per group
  • Professional Programme – ₹1800 per group
  • Late Fee – ₹250 (lump sum)
  • Change of exam centre/group/medium/optional subject – ₹250 (service charge)
  • Addition of group – ₹250 (service charge)
  • Overseas Exam Centre (Dubai) – USD 100 (payable in INR)

Candidates are advised to carefully review eligibility conditions and complete all requirements before registering.

Last updated on 22 Aug 2025
13:07 PM
ICSI CS Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) exam schedule Registration
Similar stories
WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Toppers List Announced - Aniruddha from DBPC Clinches Rank 1! Full List He. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Result 2025 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Check Scorecard Inside

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Released - Board Withdraws Question! Direct Link

Bar Council of India

BCI Imposes Three-Year Ban on New Law Colleges Under Legal Education Moratorium, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Toppers List Announced - Aniruddha from DBPC Clinches Rank 1! Full List He. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Result 2025 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Check Scorecard Inside

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Released - Board Withdraws Question! Direct Link

Bar Council of India

BCI Imposes Three-Year Ban on New Law Colleges Under Legal Education Moratorium, 2025

WBJEEB

Supreme Court stays Calcutta HC order on WBJEE 2025 result, paves way for result decl. . .

MCC

MCC Delays NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling After Extending Round 1 Resignation Deadl. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality