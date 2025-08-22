ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Opens Soon - Check Deadlines, Eligibility & Exam Date

Summary The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will open the registration window for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 session from August 26, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will open the registration window for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 session from August 26, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website — smash.icsi.edu.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply without a late fee is September 26, 2025. Candidates who miss this deadline can still register by paying a late fee, with the extended deadline set for October 10, 2025. The ICSI CS December 2025 exams will be conducted from December 22 to 29, 2025, in both English and Hindi, as per prescribed guidelines.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must complete the online pre-examination test for both Executive and Professional programmes. Students registered for the Executive programme before February 2025 must also complete the One Day Orientation Programme (ODOP), while those registered from February 2025 onward are required to complete only the pre-examination test.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Fees

Executive Programme – ₹1500 per group

Professional Programme – ₹1800 per group

Late Fee – ₹250 (lump sum)

Change of exam centre/group/medium/optional subject – ₹250 (service charge)

Addition of group – ₹250 (service charge)

Overseas Exam Centre (Dubai) – USD 100 (payable in INR)

Candidates are advised to carefully review eligibility conditions and complete all requirements before registering.