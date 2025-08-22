BCI Imposes Three-Year Ban on New Law Colleges Under Legal Education Moratorium, 2025

Bar Council of India

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially notified the Rules of Legal Education-Moratorium, 2025, imposing a three-year moratorium on the establishment of new law colleges and Centres of Legal Education (CLEs) across the country. The landmark decision is aimed at controlling the rapid and unchecked proliferation of legal education institutions and addressing the declining quality of legal education in India.

According to the notification, existing CLEs will also be restricted from launching new sections or courses during this period unless they secure written approval from the BCI. Such approvals will be contingent upon strict compliance with academic, infrastructural, and statutory standards laid down under the BCI Legal Education Rules, 2008.

However, pending applications that were submitted before the moratorium came into effect — and which have not yet received final approval — will continue to be processed in accordance with existing laws.

Once the moratorium ends, any institution seeking to open a new CLE must undergo a three-stage approval process:

  1. Stage One: Obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state government or Ministry of Education after assessing the regional need for legal education.
  2. Stage Two: Secure university affiliation, based on an evaluation of infrastructure, faculty strength, library facilities, hostel accommodation, and financial viability.
  3. Stage Three: Undergo BCI inspection and final approval, which includes site visits, review of institutional records, and interviews with faculty and students to ensure compliance with the Advocates Act and the 2008 Legal Education Rules.

In addition to halting expansion, the BCI has announced that existing law colleges will be subject to stricter inspections and audits. Institutions found non-compliant with academic or infrastructural norms risk losing BCI recognition, and in severe cases, their degrees may be derecognised. This could prevent graduates from enrolling as advocates under the Advocates Act, 1961.

