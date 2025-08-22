WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Released - Board Withdraws Question! Direct Link

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has officially released the final answer key for the WBJEE 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the final answer key from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has officially released the final answer key for the WBJEE 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the final answer key from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. In a significant update, WBJEEB has withdrawn a single question from the final answer key after reviewing objections raised by students.

The final answer key PDF has been made available, allowing candidates to review their performances. Earlier, the provisional answer key was released, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections. Based on the submitted challenges, the final answer key has been published.

Steps to Check the Final Answer Key

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Click on the final answer key link on the homepage.

The key will be displayed in pdf format.

Check and download the same.

Along with the final answer key, the Board has also declared the result. Today, the Supreme Court of India stayed a Calcutta High Court order that had directed the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) to cancel its existing merit list and prepare a fresh one based on a pre-2010 list of Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities. The stay effectively cleared the way for the long-delayed publication of the WBJEE 2025 results.

Find the direct answer key link here.