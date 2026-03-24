Convolution-XI: Jadavpur University Electrical Engineering Department Unveils Three-Day Tech Fest

Summary Set to be held from 27th-29th March, 2026, over three exhilarating days, Convolution-XI will bring together bright minds from across the country in a celebration of innovation, intellect, and creativity With an exciting prize pool of INR 1 Lakh+, Convolution-XI welcomes students from institutions across the country to participate in this electrifying celebration of knowledge and innovation

The Department of Electrical Engineering, Jadavpur University, proudly returns with Convolution-XI, the eleventh edition of its much-anticipated techno-management fest. Bigger, bolder, and more dynamic than ever before, this year’s edition promises to deliver an experience unlike any other. Set to be held from 27th-29th March, 2026, over three exhilarating days, Convolution-XI will bring together bright minds from across the country in a celebration of innovation, intellect, and creativity.

The fest will feature a diverse lineup of 9 exciting events, each designed to challenge the participants across multiple disciplines of technology, management, creativity, and critical thinking.

Circuistics, an electronics-focused competition, invites participants to showcase their practical expertise by designing and building functional circuit models from scratch.

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Algomaniac, the competitive programming event, pushes coders to test their logic and problem-solving abilities across a variety of programming challenges.

SparkHack, the flagship hackathon, offers students a platform to transform their bold ideas into impactful technological solutions.

Decisia serves as a business pitching arena where aspiring entrepreneurs present their ideas before judges, drawing inspiration from real-world startup culture.

Abol Tabol, inspired by the spirit of MIT’s BAHFest, challenges participants to defend seemingly absurd hypotheses with scientific reasoning, blending humor with intellect.

Eureka! emphasises on analytical reasoning and mental aptitude, encouraging participants to navigate complex problems through innovative thinking.

Inquizzitive, the quiz competition, is known to test participants’ knowledge and awareness to the ultimate test.

24 Frames, the photography contest, offers shutterbugs a platform to capture compelling stories through their lens.

Finally, JU Talks will host a panel of distinguished speakers who will share insights and perspectives on contemporary issues, innovation, and the evolving world around us.

With an exciting prize pool of INR 1 Lakh+, Convolution-XI welcomes students from institutions across the country to participate in this electrifying celebration of knowledge and innovation. Bringing together technology, creativity, and collaboration on a vibrant platform, Convolution-XI promises to be a true paradise for curious minds and passionate innovators.

Registrations are now open. Visit https://www.convolutionjuee.com/ to be a part of this extraordinary experience.