Heritage Group of Institutions

International Women’s Day 2025 celebrated at Heritage Group of Institutions focused on Rights, Equality and Empowerment for the Women

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2025
16:51 PM

Summary
This year, the theme,
Creating awareness for this theme, on 10th March, Heritage Group of Institutions celebrated International Women's Day, at the Heritage campus by organizing a Panel Discussion at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium

Every year on March 8th, the world unites to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD). This year, the theme, " For all women & girls: Rights, Equality & Empowerment," set by the United Nations carries a powerful message: we must actively work towards a world where women are not just present, but truly included, valued, and empowered.

Creating awareness for this theme on 10th March, Heritage Group of Institutions celebrated International Women's Day, at the Heritage campus by organizing a Panel Discussion at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium. The panel discussion was addressed by actress Ms. Koneenica Banerjee, Ms. Parama Ghosh, Fashion Designer, Ms. Nandini Basu, Senior Vice President- Corporate Communications, ITC, Mr. Subir Verma, ED & CHRO, CESC Ltd., Ms. Damayanati Bhattacharya, CEO, Maker Bhavan Foundation, and Ms. Shagun Tulsyan, President- Legal, Emami Ltd.

Prof. (Dr.) Madhupa Bakshi, Dean- Department of Media Science, The Heritage Academy moderated the panel discussion. Students from various colleges under Heritage Group of Institutions attended the event. Senior officials of Heritage Group of Institutions including Prof. Souvik Bhattacharyya, Board Member, Heritage Institute of Technology, Prof. Basab Chaudhuri, Senior Director & Principal, Heritage Institute of Technology, Prof. Gour Banerjee, Principal, The Heritage Academy and Shri Pradip Agarwal, the Chief Executive Officer, Heritage Group of Institutions also addressed the programme.

“Women should be respected and given equal importance in the society,” said Ms. Koneenica Banerjee. “There is a preference for men and boys to be born. Women stay at home unpaid and unrecognized for the work they do for their family. This is a huge part of the economy that is remaining unaddressed where women are not paid for the work they do for their family at home. Every time women constantly have to justify their existence. But there is a significant change which has come up recently and we are seeing lots of progress which is really excellent,” Ms. Banerjee.

“Including women in the work place is a culture we are incorporating,” said Mr. Subir verma.

“The path for growth is not laid out for any women. She has to create it. The world is not equal. Women have to fight for their rights. They also have the responsibility in bringing up their sons, inculcating the right values,” said Ms. Damyanati Bhattacharya.

“This generation has a new super power and that is voice which has to be made heard to the right people. Women have a limitless space for growth and progress which extends to infinity. I urge all women to continue to aspire for their dreams and put the right efforts to succeed,” said Ms. Parama Ghosh. “Women need to have the right skills to adapt themselves according to the changing needs of the society,” said Ms. Nandini Basu.

The panelists were in the opinion that this isn't just about celebrating individual achievements, although recognizing the incredible contributions of women across all fields is crucial. It's about dismantling the systemic barriers that continue to hold women back, whether it's unequal pay, lack of access to education and healthcare, or gender-based violence.

Last updated on 12 Mar 2025
16:53 PM
