Insvaganza 2025: Inspiria Knowledge Campus Gears Up for a Grand Cultural Extravaganza!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2025
12:54 PM

Inspiria Knowledge Campus

Summary
Inspiria Knowledge Campus gears up to host Insvaganza 2025, an electrifying cultural extravaganza, on April 11 and April 12.
Inspiria Knowledge Campus gears up to host Insvaganza 2025, an electrifying cultural extravaganza, on April 11 and April 12. With the theme "Fiesta La Vida – Celebrate Life!", this two-day fest promises an unforgettable showcase of music, dance, art, technology, and culinary creativity.

From Clash of Bands, where top musicians battle for glory, to the Fashion Show, featuring trendsetting designs, and the high-energy Groove & Move group dance competition, the stage is set for talent to shine. Solo performers will captivate audiences in Solo Dance, Solo Singing, Rap Royale, and Eloquence-Slam Poetry.

Tech and gaming enthusiasts can compete in Tech Tornado, Data Visualization, BGMI, and Free Fire, while cinephiles can test their knowledge in the Film Quiz or showcase filmmaking skills in the Short Film contest.

For art lovers, Face Painting, Pot Painting, and the Best out of Waste challenge will highlight creativity, while Photography captures moments of brilliance. Burger Battle, Pakwan – The Gastronomic Battle, and Taste the Ingredients add a delicious twist to the fest.

With face painting, pot painting, film quizzes, tug of war, and more, Insvaganza 2025 is more than just an event—it's a celebration of art, culture, talent, and limitless creativity. Mark your calendars and experience the magic at Inspiria Knowledge Campus this April.

Insvaganza 2025
