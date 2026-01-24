Indus Valley World School Celebrates 17th Annual Sports Day with Grandeur and Community Spirit

Summary The participation of students from the NGO Uttar Kolkata Ananda Mandir brought vibrant community spirit and youthful energy to the event The event began with the Principal, Madam Reshma Bhattacharya, addressing the gathering and highlighting the significance of sports as an integral part of holistic education

On 8 January, the sprawling grounds of Geetanjali Stadium, transformed into a vibrant arena of colour, rhythm, and youthful energy with the 17th Annual Sports Day of Indus Valley World School. The much-awaited event in the school calendar unfolded with grandeur, weaving together discipline, joy, and the spirit of competition. The participation of students from the NGO Uttar Kolkata Ananda Mandir brought vibrant community spirit and youthful energy to the event.

The crisp winter morning was made brighter with the presence of several distinguished guests. Chief Guest, IPS Officer, Ms. Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta, whose presence radiated warmth and wisdom, Guest of Honour, Brigadier Nissar Ahmed Chowdhary, special guests Mr. Biswanath Basu, a known face in the celluloid world, Ms. Suparna Sengupta, Associate Director, H.P. Ghosh Memorial Hospital, Ms. Madhumita Sengupta, Principal, BDM International School and Ms. Suman Sood, Director and Principal, BD Memorial Junior School.

The event began with the Principal, Madam Reshma Bhattacharya, addressing the gathering and highlighting the significance of sports as an integral part of holistic education. Following the address, she along with the CEO Mr. S.L. Gupta and the leadership team extended a warm welcome to the guests and felicitated them with mementoes as a token of gratitude. The school flag that embodied the values and principles of the school was unfurled by Brigadier Chaudhury while the March Past was a spectacle of precision and pride, with the four Houses striding across the field in perfect synchrony, flags fluttering high, steps echoing determination. The students' sense of teamwork and coordination was evident in their marching steps, setting the tone for the rest of the sporting events. After the taking of the oath by the School Captain, Kanishk Hela, and the opening address by the Chief Guest, Sports Day was officially declared open.

A symbolic moment unfolded with the lighting of the torch, the flame carried proudly by young achievers in the field of sports - Vedarth Venkatraman, from grade V who was honoured as the Overall Best Athlete (Boys) in last year’s Annual Sports, Eedha Chakraborty of grade VIII, a young champion of the 8th Deva Cup – Open State Karate Championship 2025, Tushali Banerjee of grade VIII, the School Captain of the IVWS Girls’ Cricket Team, Ansh Sonar of Grade VIII who won gold in the West Bengal State Championship in skating, Abhranil Sengupta of grade XII, a rising star in the field of table tennis, crowned the SGFI South Kolkata Champion in Singles also part of the Under-17 Boys Team that clinched the Gold Medal in the State Championship and last but not the least Aaditya Dasgupta of grade XII, School Sports Captain and Football Captain carried the torch with pride, representing the eternal spirit of sportsmanship and pursuit of excellence.

The day was not only about races but also showcased discipline through artful displays. Students performed India’s ancient martial art, Kalariyapattu, with grace and power: a display of asanas brought out the best in a yoga presentation and unbridled energy gave vent to kicks and sparring techniques in a classic display of taekwondo. Loud cheering and childish enthusiasm rang across the ground as students took part in a series of innovative novelty races. The highlight of the day was unequivocally the flat races and hurdles with the Houses cheering the athletes to the finishing line. Every finish was a story of grit and every medal a testament of effort.

The events culminated in a Tug of War by the parents, a tradition maintained all these years, and the day ended with individual champions and winners proudly carrying away trophies and medals. The award for the best March Past went to Ganga House while the Chairman’s Cup went to Brahmaputra House which was declared the overall winner. The day ended with a Vote of Thanks by the Vice Principal and Administrator, Madam Madhumita Seal and the singing of the National Anthem.

The IVWS Sports Day was more than an event—it was a celebration of discipline, joy, and togetherness. From the solemnity of the oath to the laughter of novelty races, from the off the field events to the athletics, the day painted a vivid portrait of youthful energy and collective spirit.