National Investor-Startup Summit

IncubES 2025 Kicks Off with Visionary Inauguration at Techno International New Town

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2025
16:08 PM

Techno International New Town

Summary
IncubES 2025 witnessed remarkable participation from a large number of women entrepreneurs, reaffirming its commitment to promoting women empowerment in India’s evolving business landscape
The event witnessed participation from several industry partners, business leaders, and noted educationists, setting an inspiring tone for the sessions to follow over the next two days

The National Investor-Startup Summit, a flagship initiative of Techno International New Town (TINT) under the aegis of the Techno India Group (TIG), was inaugurated today in a grand ceremony that brought together a distinguished assembly of entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders, and academic stalwarts.

IncubES 2025 witnessed remarkable participation from a large number of women entrepreneurs, reaffirming its commitment to promoting women empowerment in India’s evolving business landscape. The summit also saw enthusiastic involvement from startups beyond West Bengal, reflecting its growing national relevance. By providing a platform for these emerging ventures to pitch their business models before potential investors, Techno International New Town has taken a pioneering step—one of the first such initiatives by an academic institution in West Bengal—towards enabling funding opportunities and nurturing entrepreneurial dreams.

The summit was inaugurated in the presence of esteemed dignitaries and guests. Mr. Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Managing Director of Techno India Group and Chancellor of both Sister Nivedita University and Techno India University, Tripura, who is the Chief Patron of IncubES 2025, lauded the event as a “visionary platform fostering collaboration, mentorship, and innovation,” and praised its emphasis on “sustainable practices, diversity, inclusivity, and women empowerment” in the message that he sent. Though unable to attend in person, he conveyed his “wholehearted support and best wishes” for the success of IncubES 2025.

Dr. Sanku Bose, Group CEO of TIG-SRC, addressed the gathering with insights into intrapreneurship opportunities within the Techno India Group and highlighted how various institutions under TIG have been nationally recognised for their achievements in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Ayan Chakraborty, Principal of TINT, spoke about the vibrant innovation ecosystem at the institute and officially announced IncubES as the flagship annual summit of TINT’s Business Incubation Cell.

Adding an academic gravitas to the proceedings, Prof. Dr. Siddhartha Das from IIT Kharagpur, Chief Mentor of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at TIG and Chief Advisor of IncubES, emphasized the immense opportunities available in India's evolving entrepreneurial landscape, commending TINT for its leadership in fostering innovation.

Delivering a keynote address, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Arup Raha, Chancellor of Assam University, shared valuable reflections on the challenges of entrepreneurship and lauded TINT for creating a robust platform to empower startups.

Mr. Adhipnath PalChaudhuri, Chairman and MD of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. and the chief sponsor of the summit, delivered a thought-provoking session on sustainable business models, stressing their necessity in today's global economy.

The inaugural session concluded with a note of gratitude from Prof. Ipsita Ghatak, Business Incubation Officer at TINT, who acknowledged her team’s tireless efforts in transforming the vision of IncubES into a national-scale reality.

The event also witnessed participation from several industry partners, business leaders, and noted educationists, setting an inspiring tone for the sessions to follow over the next two days.

Last updated on 11 Apr 2025
16:08 PM
National Investor-Startup Summit Techno International New Town
