In Pictures| Annual Sports Day Celebration 2024 at The Heritage School

Summary The Heritage School proudly announced the successful conclusion of its Annual Sports, which commenced on December 13, 2024, and culminated till December 21, 2024 Throughout the annual sports, students participated in a diverse range of events, including long jump, races, drills, martial arts, and more

The Heritage School proudly announced the successful conclusion of its Annual Sports, which commenced on December 13, 2024, and culminated till December 21, 2024.

This year's event highlighted the exceptional sporting talents of students across various age groups, fostering a sense of community and healthy competition. The festivities kicked off with the Smallympics for Classes III and IV on December 13, featuring esteemed table tennis player Ms. Poulumi Ghatak as the Chief Guest.

Ms. Ghatak expressed her admiration for the school's impressive sports infrastructure and commended the faculty for making the event successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 14, the Millilympics for Ankuran, Classes I and II, showcased the skills of the youngest athletes. Former International Football player and renowned coach Mr. Goutam Sarkar graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He was thoroughly impressed by the enthusiasm and talent displayed by the students.

The middle and the senior school Annual Sports took place on December 21. International footballer Mr. Sumit Mukherjee attended as the Chief Guest and was left awe-inspired by the dynamic performances of the students.

Throughout the annual sports, students participated in a diverse range of events, including long jump, races, drills, martial arts, and more. The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 1,000 parents and students, all coming together to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship."Every year I feel great to see the students and teachers making the annual sports a successful one at the Heritage campus," stated Ms. Seema Sapru, Principal of The Heritage School, Kolkata."The dedication and teamwork displayed during this event truly embody the values we uphold at our institution." said Mr. P.K.Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions.

The Heritage School remains committed to nurturing the physical, emotional, and social development of its students through engaging sporting activities. The conclusion of this year's Annual Sports marks not just a celebration of athletic achievement but also a testament to the unity and camaraderie within the Heritage community.