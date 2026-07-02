Odisha government

Odisha CPET Result 2026 Declared at SAMS Odisha; State-Wide Merit List Released

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2026
14:27 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check their results and the merit list on the official admission portal
According to the department, the schedule for choice filling of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and subjects will be announced separately

The Higher Education Department, Odisha has declared the Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) Result 2026 on July 2, releasing the state-wide merit list for admission to postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check their results and the merit list on the official admission portal.

According to the department, the schedule for choice filling of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and subjects will be announced separately. Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process once the schedule is notified.

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"The CPET State-wise Merit List for PG Courses for the Academic Session 2026-27 is now live. The schedule for choice filling of HEIs/subjects will be notified later," the official website stated.

The Odisha CPET 2026 was conducted from April 27 to May 10 for admission to postgraduate courses offered by government universities and colleges across the state.

Odisha CPET Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their result:

  1. Visit the official website: SAMS Odisha PG Admission Portal or SAMS Odisha.
  2. Click on the "State-wide Merit List" option on the homepage.
  3. Select your postgraduate admission subject.
  4. Enter your hall ticket number.
  5. Fill in the captcha code and click on "Show".
  6. The CPET merit list will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Check your marks and download the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the choice-filling process, counselling schedule, and admission procedures.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2026
14:27 PM
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