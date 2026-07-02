Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Admit Card 2026 Released; PET, PST, Skill Test to Begin on July 15

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2026
13:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The admit cards, issued on July 1, 2026, are available on the official recruitment portal
Candidates who applied for the Constable (GD) Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 can now download their hall tickets for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Skill Test, and Document Verification (DV)

The Sashastra Seema Bal has released the SSB Constable (General Duty) Sports Quota Admit Card 2026 for candidates shortlisted to appear in the next stage of the recruitment process.

The admit cards, issued on July 1, 2026, are available on the official recruitment portal. Candidates who applied for the Constable (GD) Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 can now download their hall tickets for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Skill Test, and Document Verification (DV).

The recruitment drive aims to fill 404 Constable (GD) Sports Quota vacancies. The selection process is scheduled to commence on July 15, 2026, with candidates undergoing PET, PST, Skill Test and Document Verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall ticket:

  1. Visit the official SSB recruitment portal: SSB Recruitment Portal.
  2. Click on the 'SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Admit Card 2026' link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Submit the details.
  5. The admit card will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and save the hall ticket.
  7. Take a printout for future reference and carry it to the examination venue.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card and follow all instructions provided. They should also keep checking the official recruitment website for any further updates regarding the recruitment process.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2026
13:59 PM
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sashastra Seema Bal Admit Card Sports Quota
Similar stories
CBSE

Cyber Jagrookta Diwas: CBSE Issues New Cyber Safety Guidelines; Pushes Awareness Driv. . .

IGNOU

IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration Deadline Extended for ODL, Online Courses - Check Rev. . .

NTA

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result by July 20, Says NTA; OMR Sheet, Counselling Details Here

Bihar government

Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2026 Released at bsebdeled.com; Objection Window Open

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE

Cyber Jagrookta Diwas: CBSE Issues New Cyber Safety Guidelines; Pushes Awareness Driv. . .

SSC 2026

SSC CGL 2026 Application Correction Begins - Link, Fees and Important Edit Instructio. . .

IGNOU

IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration Deadline Extended for ODL, Online Courses - Check Rev. . .

NTA

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result by July 20, Says NTA; OMR Sheet, Counselling Details Here

Bihar government

Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2026 Released at bsebdeled.com; Objection Window Open

JEECUP 2026

JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out for UPJEE Admissions

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality