SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Admit Card 2026 Released; PET, PST, Skill Test to Begin on July 15

Summary The admit cards, issued on July 1, 2026, are available on the official recruitment portal Candidates who applied for the Constable (GD) Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 can now download their hall tickets for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Skill Test, and Document Verification (DV)

The Sashastra Seema Bal has released the SSB Constable (General Duty) Sports Quota Admit Card 2026 for candidates shortlisted to appear in the next stage of the recruitment process.

The admit cards, issued on July 1, 2026, are available on the official recruitment portal. Candidates who applied for the Constable (GD) Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 can now download their hall tickets for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Skill Test, and Document Verification (DV).

The recruitment drive aims to fill 404 Constable (GD) Sports Quota vacancies. The selection process is scheduled to commence on July 15, 2026, with candidates undergoing PET, PST, Skill Test and Document Verification.

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SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall ticket:

Visit the official SSB recruitment portal: SSB Recruitment Portal. Click on the 'SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Admit Card 2026' link on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details. The admit card will appear on the screen. Download and save the hall ticket. Take a printout for future reference and carry it to the examination venue.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card and follow all instructions provided. They should also keep checking the official recruitment website for any further updates regarding the recruitment process.