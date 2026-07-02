RSSB LDC Admit Card 2026 Released at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Hall Tickets Here

Summary The admit cards are available on the Rajasthan recruitment website as well as through the state's Single Sign-On (SSO) portal Candidates who find any incorrect information or discrepancy on the admit card should immediately contact the concerned authorities for rectification before the examination

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the admit cards for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Grade II and Junior Assistant Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official recruitment portal.

The admit cards are available on the Rajasthan recruitment website as well as through the state's Single Sign-On (SSO) portal. Candidates can access their hall tickets using their SSO ID or registration number along with their password.

Details Mentioned on Admit Card

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After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should carefully verify all the details printed on it, including:

Candidate's name and photograph

Roll number

Examination date and timing

Reporting time

Examination centre address

Important examination-day instructions

Candidates who find any incorrect information or discrepancy on the admit card should immediately contact the concerned authorities for rectification before the examination. Any errors left uncorrected could create difficulties on the exam day.

RSSB LDC Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official Rajasthan recruitment portal Open the Admit Card section on the homepage. Click on the GET Admit Card link for the LDC Recruitment 2026 (RSSB). Log in using your SSO ID or Registration Number and Password. Submit the details to view the admit card. Download the hall ticket and take a clear printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre and keep checking the official recruitment website for any further updates regarding the recruitment process.