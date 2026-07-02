Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

HPCL Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 116 Senior Officer, Junior Executive and Other Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2026
14:59 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can apply through the company's official website until July 20, 2026
The recruitment drive aims to fill 116 vacancies in different positions

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has invited online applications for Senior Officer, Junior Executive and other posts across various departments. Eligible candidates can apply through the company's official website until July 20, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 116 vacancies in different positions.

HPCL Vacancy 2026

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The post-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

  • Junior Executive: 54 posts
  • Senior Officer – Sales: 52 posts
  • Assistant Manager/Manager: 5 posts
  • Chief Manager/Deputy General Manager: 1 post
  • Senior Manager/Chief Manager/Deputy General Manager: 1 post
  • Deputy General Manager/General Manager: 2 posts
  • Deputy General Manager/General Manager/Chief General Manager: 1 post

Selection Process

The selection process may include one or more stages depending on the post, such as:

  • Computer-Based Test (CBT)/Written Test
  • Group Task
  • Psychometric Assessment
  • Skill Test
  • Personal Interview
  • Physical Fitness Efficiency Test (where applicable)

The Computer-Based Test (CBT), wherever applicable, will comprise objective-type questions divided into two sections:

  • General Aptitude
  • Technical/Professional Knowledge

According to the notification, the CBT is tentatively scheduled for August/September 2026.

Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC-NCL and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,180, plus applicable payment gateway charges. Candidates from the SC, ST and PwBD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2026
14:59 PM
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) HPCL application open
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