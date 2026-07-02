HPCL Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 116 Senior Officer, Junior Executive and Other Posts

Summary Eligible candidates can apply through the company's official website until July 20, 2026 The recruitment drive aims to fill 116 vacancies in different positions

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has invited online applications for Senior Officer, Junior Executive and other posts across various departments. Eligible candidates can apply through the company's official website until July 20, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 116 vacancies in different positions.

HPCL Vacancy 2026

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The post-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

Junior Executive: 54 posts

Senior Officer – Sales: 52 posts

Assistant Manager/Manager: 5 posts

Chief Manager/Deputy General Manager: 1 post

Senior Manager/Chief Manager/Deputy General Manager: 1 post

Deputy General Manager/General Manager: 2 posts

Deputy General Manager/General Manager/Chief General Manager: 1 post

Selection Process

The selection process may include one or more stages depending on the post, such as:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)/Written Test

Group Task

Psychometric Assessment

Skill Test

Personal Interview

Physical Fitness Efficiency Test (where applicable)

The Computer-Based Test (CBT), wherever applicable, will comprise objective-type questions divided into two sections:

General Aptitude

Technical/Professional Knowledge

According to the notification, the CBT is tentatively scheduled for August/September 2026.

Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC-NCL and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,180, plus applicable payment gateway charges. Candidates from the SC, ST and PwBD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.