IIT Kharagpur’s Sports Fest, Shaurya: A Celebration of Valor and Glory

"Veerashwa Kshetra – Where Courage Meets Purpose and Heroes Carve Their Legacy"

The stage is set for IIT Kharagpur’s much-anticipated annual sports fest, Shaurya 2025, scheduled to take place from January 10 to January 12, 2025. With its invigorating theme, Veerashwa Kshetra, this year’s edition promises to be an electrifying blend of athleticism, passion, and the spirit of fearless competition. It was started in the year 2008 with a vision of promoting sports culture, and providing a national platform for athletes and sportsmen.

Shaurya has grown to become one of India’s premier sports festivals, drawing participants and audiences from across the nation. This edition takes inspiration from the timeless ethos of bravery and resilience, inviting competitors to test their limits and rise as champions in the sacred battlefield of sport.

From intense track events to thrilling team games, Shaurya will feature over 20+ sporting disciplines like athletics, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, volleyball, table tennis, lawn tennis, squash and more. Participants will compete for glory amidst roaring crowds and an atmosphere charged with energy. Highlights of the fest include the much-awaited cricket tournament, high-adrenaline football finals, and showcase events in athletics and racquet sports.

In addition to the sports competitions, the fest will host expert talks, interactive workshops, and cultural performances, offering something for everyone. This year’s central attraction is the Veerashwa Arena, an immersive zone symbolizing the spirit of warriors, complete with dramatic installations and real-time audience engagement activities. The previous editions witnessed the presence of some of India's eminent sports personalities like Deepika Kumari, Joydeep Karmakar, Subrata Bhattacharya and Charles Borromeo.

“With Veerashwa Kshetra as our theme, we aim to inspire participants to discover their inner courage and achieve extraordinary feats.”

Past editions of Shaurya have seen participation from over 50 colleges nationwide, and 2025 is expected to break all records with over 2,000 athletes and attendees.

This year, participants will also have the chance to compete for an impressive prize pool and goodies worth more than Rs 3,50,000 making the competition even more exciting and rewarding.

Don’t miss out on being part of this epic celebration of courage, skill, and glory. Registrations for Shaurya 2025 are now open! Visit www.shauryaiitkgp.in to sign up, explore the schedule, and secure your spot on the grand stage.

Shaurya 2025 promises to be more than just a sports fest — it’s a battlefield where legends will be born and history will be made. Are you ready to carve your legacy?