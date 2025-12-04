Kerala TET 2025

KTET Result 2025 Published - Check May and June Session Scorecard Download Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Dec 2025
10:20 AM

File Image

Summary
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially published the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Result 2025 for both the May and June examination sessions.
With this announcement, candidates who appeared for either session can now download their results from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially published the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Result 2025 for both the May and June examination sessions. With this announcement, candidates who appeared for either session can now download their results from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, using their registration number and password. The results have been released for all eligible teaching aspirants for the June session and exclusively for in-service teacher candidates for the May session.

The results have been published for all four categories of the examination - Category I (Lower Primary), Category II (Upper Primary), Category III (High School), and Category IV (Language and Specialist Teachers).

To check their results, candidates must follow a simple process on the official portal: visit the KTET website, click on the ‘KTET Result 2025’ link displayed on the homepage, and enter the required login details on the result page. Once submitted, the KTET scorecard will appear on the screen for viewing and downloading.

The scorecard carries essential details, including the candidate’s name, date of birth, category, marks obtained, and qualifying status. With the results now out, qualified candidates will proceed to the next stages of eligibility verification and recruitment in accordance with state regulations.

Find the direct result link: May session and June session

Last updated on 04 Dec 2025
10:21 AM
