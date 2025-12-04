AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 Released - Direct Admit Card Download Link and Exam Timings Here

Summary The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2025) hall ticket. Applicants can now download their admit cards in PDF format through the official portals.

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2025) hall ticket for all registered candidates. Applicants can now download their admit cards in PDF format through the official portals - tet2dsc.apcfss.in or aptet.apcfss.in. To access the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their username and password. The department has confirmed that no physical admit cards will be sent by post, and online download is the only mode of access.

Hall Ticket Download Steps

Visit either of the official websites.

Click on the AP TET Hall Ticket download link.

Enter the required login details.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and print the admit card for exam day.

The AP TET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held from December 10 and will be conducted in two shifts. Session 1 will take place from 9.30 AM to Noon, while Session 2 will be held from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. Candidates are advised to reach their exam centres well in advance and carry a printed copy of their hall ticket along with valid ID proof.

The AP TET exam is an important eligibility assessment for candidates aiming to secure teaching positions at primary and upper primary levels in Andhra Pradesh schools.

Find the direct download link here.