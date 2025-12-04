Odisha CHSE Class 12 Exam

Odisha Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2026 Announced - Practical/Internals to be Held in 2 Slots

Posted on 04 Dec 2025
Summary
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has officially released the timetable for the Odisha Class 12 Board Exams 2026.
Ahead of the theory exams, the board will conduct the CHSE Class 12 practical/internal examinations 2026 in two phases.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has officially released the timetable for the Odisha Class 12 Board Exams 2026. As per the schedule, the annual Higher Secondary examinations for all streams—Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational—will be held from February 18 to March 21, 2026, beginning at 10 AM each day.

Ahead of the theory exams, the board will conduct the CHSE Class 12 practical/internal examinations 2026 in two phases. Slot 1 practicals are scheduled from December 22 to 31, while Slot 2 will be held from January 10 to 15 for students who missed the first phase.

The examination (Internal Assessment/Project and Practical) will be held as per the programme even if any of the date(s) is subsequently declared as holiday(s). If a candidate failed to appear at Internal/Project Examination in the first slot (22.12.2025 to 31.12.2025) due to any genuine reason, is allowed to appear at the same in the second slot between 10.01.2026 to 15.01.2026 as decided by the principal of concerned HSS,” the notice informed.

The council has urged students to reach the examination centres at least 30 minutes before the start time, and to enter the hall 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the paper. Carrying the CHSE admit card 2026 is mandatory for verification.

A total of 4,00,736 students have registered for the upcoming board exams. Among them, 2,56,042 candidates are from the Arts stream, 1,14,238 from Science, 24,533 from Commerce, and 5,923 from the Vocational stream. To ensure smooth conduct of the examinations, CHSE will operate 1,350 exam centres across the state, all under CCTV surveillance.

To safeguard the confidentiality of question papers, the council will establish 210 exam hubs, each equipped with AI-enabled cameras. Additionally, practical examination centres will feature webcasting and live-streaming facilities. According to CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida, last year’s exams were conducted across 1,268 centres, indicating a substantial infrastructural upgrade this year.

In an effort to curb malpractice, two flying squad units—comprising six members and two vehicles each—will be deployed in every district. These teams will conduct surprise inspections to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.

Read the full subject-wise schedule here.

Last updated on 04 Dec 2025
