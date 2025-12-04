AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 OUT - Check Download Link and Objection Submission Details by BCI

Posted on 04 Dec 2025
Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 provisional answer key 2025 on its official website.
Candidates who appeared for the AIBE XX held on November 30 can now download the answer key and review their responses.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 provisional answer key 2025 on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who appeared for the AIBE XX held on November 30 can now download the answer key and review their responses.

How to Download AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025?

  • Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on the “AIBE XX Provisional Answer Key” link.
  • The answer key will appear on the screen.
  • Select the appropriate set code - A, B, C, or D.
  • Download the PDF for reference.
Along with the release of the provisional key, BCI has activated the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the AIBE 2025 answer key until 11.59 PM on December 10. To raise objections, candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹1,000 per challenge.

Using the provisional answer key, candidates can estimate their expected scores. The AIBE follows a no-negative-marking policy, and one mark is awarded for every correct answer, enabling test-takers to calculate their probable results accurately. To qualify for the examination, candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories must secure at least 45%, while the SC and ST categories require a minimum of 40% to pass.

All objections submitted will be reviewed by subject experts. If corrections are necessary, BCI will publish the final answer key, based on which the AIBE 20 results 2025 will be compiled and declared.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

