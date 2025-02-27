Classical Music

IIT Kanpur Hosts an Enchanting Evening of North Indian Classical Music

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2025
14:16 PM

IIT Kanpur

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) witnessed an extraordinary celebration of North Indian Classical music, featuring two of the most revered maestros—Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan on the sitar and Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar on the sarod. Accompanied by the brilliant Shri Ishaan Ghosh on the tabla, the event offered a mesmerizing experience that captivated the audience.

Organized by the SPIC MACAY – IIT Kanpur Chapter in collaboration with the P. T. Narasimhan Fund for Classical Arts, the concert highlighted IIT Kanpur’s dedication to cultural enrichment and artistic appreciation within its academic community.

Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar commenced the evening with Raga Megh-Malati, a rare and evocative melodic creation of his guru, the legendary Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. His rendition was marked by effortless mastery and profound emotional depth. He followed this with a soul-stirring dhun based on Raga Tilak Kamod, enthralling the audience with his nuanced expression and technical finesse.

Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan then took the stage with a spellbinding performance of Raga Charukeshi, bringing forth the essence of the Imdadkhani Gharana’s signature gayaki ang—a vocal-inspired style that lends unparalleled lyrical quality to the sitar. His presentation was a masterclass in intricate phrasing, melodic exploration, and sheer virtuosity. The evening culminated with a moving dhun in Raga Bhairavi, leaving the audience in absolute awe.

Through such initiatives, IIT Kanpur aims to serve as a platform for the promotion and preservation of India’s rich musical and cultural traditions. By curating performances of this caliber, the institute ensures that these timeless art forms remain accessible and cherished by future generations.

Last updated on 27 Feb 2025
14:29 PM
Classical Music IIT Kanpur
