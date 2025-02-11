IIT Guwahati hosts the Entrepreneurship Pre-Consultation Event to position Northeast India as the Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Summary Hosted in collaboration with BRICS Youth Council, the event hosted over 500 participants Over 80 startups from the Northeast region showcased innovations and ideas during the event

Under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India, and the Global Counter-Terrorism Council, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati in collaboration with the BRICS Youth Council, hosted the Entrepreneurship Pre-Consultation Event on 7th February 2025.

Themed, “Empowering Northeast India – Youth Innovations for Sustainable Growth and National Connectivity”, the event was attended by over 500 participants and more than 80 startups. This initiative provided a platform for young entrepreneurs and researchers to showcase their innovative ideas and foster collaboration in the Northeast India.

Shri Kausar Jamil Hilaly, IAS, Secretary, Dept. of Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt. of Assam, will grace the event as the Chief Guest.

Other dignitaries and thought leaders at the event included:

Shri Deba K. Mishra, Deputy Commissioner Kamrup

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati

Maj Gen (Retd) Rajesh K Jha, AVSM, currently serving as Director (Personnel),

NEEPCO

Rear Admiral Dr. S Kulshrestha, GCTC India

Dr Paromita Dutta, GCTC, India

Mr. Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-founder Wow! Momo

Speaking during the event, Shri Kausar Jamil Hilaly, IAS, Secretary, Dept. of Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt. of Assam, said, “The youth of Northeast India are at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. With Assam’s strategic location as a gateway to Southeast Asia, the region has a unique opportunity to become a future entrepreneurial hub. Unlike previous generations, today’s youth have access to the resources, knowledge and tools needed to turn their entrepreneurial vision into reality. I encourage the future entrepreneurs to embrace their ideas without the fear of judgment. The Govt. of Assam is committed to supporting startups and young business leaders through various initiatives to help them achieve their goals."

A key highlight of the event was a mega startup exhibition, curated by IIT Guwahati-BioNest incubator, and inaugurated by Hon’ble chief guest Shri Kausar Jamil Hilaly. This mega exhibition featured over 80 startups from the Northeast region showcasing their innovations and products in domains including deep-tech, healthcare, agritech, and renewable energy, among others.

Speaking during his welcome address, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “India’s youth is full of creativity and the energy to innovate, and entrepreneurship is the key to unlock this potential. At IIT Guwahati, we are committed to channeling this energy towards nation building. By fostering skill development and providing a platform for young and aspiring entrepreneurs from the Northeast, we aim to provide them with the required guidance and support. I encourage all participants to seize this opportunity to collaborate, and lead the region’s entrepreneurial transformation.”

Highlighting the significance of youth participation in nation-building, Rear Admiral Dr. S Kulshrestha, GCTC India, said, “Empowering the youth of Northeast India with right skill sets and motivating them to harness their creativity, is the way forward to ensure a sustainable growth. Young entrepreneurs have the potential to tackle bold challenges and offer innovative solution. By unlocking their potential, we can drive regional progress and strengthen the connections that will help in fostering economic integration and social development.”

Speaking during the event, Shri Deba Kumar Mishra ACS, DC Kamrup, said, “The Entrepreneurship Pre-Consultation Event aligns perfectly with the Govt. of India’s vision of youth empowerment. As Assam is transforming into a technology and entrepreneurship hub, we are committed to supporting startups, and promoting sustainable growth through collaboration and innovation.”

The event also featured insightful sessions by distinguished industry leaders. These included:

Keynote address by Mr. Sagar Daryani, Co-founder & CEO, Wow! Momo, who shared his entrepreneurial journey and insights into the startup ecosystem. Reflecting on his 16 years of experience as an entrepreneur, Mr. Daryani highlighted how embracing failure and continuously moving forward are key to success, encouraging young entrepreneurs to stay motivated and believe in their dreams despite setbacks.

Masterclass by Maj. Gen. (Retd) Rajesh K Jha, AVSM, Director (Personnel), NEEPCO, on life skills and self-confidence for entrepreneurial success. He emphasised the importance of taking risks and overcoming challenges, and encouraged the audience to adopt the mindset of a soldier, highlighting that entrepreneurship, like military service, requires courage, calculated risk-taking, and resilience to succeed and grow.

Additionally, the event also hosted a panel discussion on the topic, “Navigating the Funding Landscape: Strategies for Startup Success & Sustainable Growth”, with experts from industry and entrepreneurial ecosystem. The panelists discussed the rapidly evolving startup landscape in the county, and how different funding strategies can help in sustainable growth of startups. The event concluded with Idea challenge pitching session in which aspiring entrepreneurs and startups pitched their ideas to potential investors.

As India proceeds towards an innovation and entrepreneurship driven future, this event served as a driving force to empower the aspiring entrepreneurs in Northeast India to play a key role in achieving this goal.