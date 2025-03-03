IISWBM to Host Entreprerna 2025 - The Ultimate Startup Arena for Future Innovators

Summary The Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM) is gearing up to host Entreprerna 2025 offering students a dynamic platform to pitch ideas, gain industry insights, and secure funding for their ventures. Entreprerna 2025 promises a power-packed lineup of events catering to budding entrepreneurs.

The Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM) is gearing up to host Entreprerna 2025, a three-day entrepreneurial extravaganza designed to ignite innovation and empower aspiring business leaders. Organised by the IISWBM Innovation Council (IIC), the event already began on March 2 and will continue on March 6, and March 7, 2025, offering students a dynamic platform to pitch ideas, gain industry insights, and secure funding for their ventures.

Entreprerna 2025 promises a power-packed lineup of events catering to budding entrepreneurs:

D.E.S.I. Talks (March 6, 10.30 AM – 2 PM): A thought-provoking talk series featuring industry leaders and changemakers, exploring the intersection of entrepreneurship and social impact.

Bidding Bazaar (March 6, 2.45 PM – 5 PM): A competitive business auction where participants will test their negotiation and financial acumen in a real-world marketplace simulation.

Big Fish (March 7, 10.30 AM – 1.30 PM): A high-stakes pitch competition where aspiring entrepreneurs will present their business ideas to a panel of investors and experts, vying for funding and mentorship.

Startup Expo (March 7, 12 PM – 4.30 PM): A vibrant showcase of student-led startups, featuring "Kha-e-Jao," an intra-college food festival blending culinary creativity with business strategy.

Kicking off the celebrations on March 2, 2025, was Raising Smiles, an outreach initiative where IISWBM students, faculty, and staff will contribute essential items to Save the Orphans and Old Age Home, Tollygunge, spreading joy and making a difference in the community.

Beyond competitions, Entreprerna 2025 embodies IISWBM’s commitment to nurturing innovation, fostering resilience, and equipping students with the tools to transform ideas into reality. With visionary speakers, immersive discussions, and a thriving startup ecosystem, the event promises to be a game-changer in shaping the next generation of entrepreneurs. Get ready to witness ideas take flight at Entreprerna 2025.