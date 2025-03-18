CONFAB 2025: IISWBM’s MBA-HRM Alumni to Reunite for a Nostalgic Evening

Summary Get ready to relive cherished memories and reconnect with familiar faces as the MBA-HRM alumni of IISWBM gather for CONFAB 2025 on March 22 at the Middleton Chambers & Garden Banquet. This much-anticipated reunion promises an evening filled with nostalgia, celebration, and meaningful conversations.

Get ready to relive cherished memories and reconnect with familiar faces as the MBA-HRM alumni of IISWBM gather for CONFAB 2025 on March 22 at the Middleton Chambers & Garden Banquet. This much-anticipated reunion promises an evening filled with nostalgia, celebration, and meaningful conversations.

The event will commence with a warm welcome address, paying tribute to the institute’s enduring legacy and the remarkable achievements of its alumni. Beyond the joy of rekindling old bonds, CONFAB 2025 offers a platform for knowledge exchange through insightful panel discussions featuring distinguished graduates. Expect engaging dialogues that reflect on industry trends, leadership journeys, and career milestones.

Moreover, the reunion serves as a hub for networking opportunities. Alumni will have the chance to explore potential collaborations, mentorships, and even new business ventures. Whether it’s reminiscing about campus days or celebrating personal and professional triumphs, the evening will be a heartfelt tribute to the enduring spirit of IISWBM.

Mark your calendars for a night of laughter, stories, and inspiration at CONFAB 2025 — where memories come alive, and bonds grow stronger.