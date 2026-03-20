IIM Lucknow

IIM Lucknow Convocation Sees 504 MBA Graduates Among 807 Awardees; Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2026
13:30 PM

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Summary
The largest share of graduates came from the institute’s flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA), with 504 students receiving degrees
The ceremony also saw 114 students from the 18th batch of the International Programme in Management for Executives graduate

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow held its 40th convocation ceremony on March 19, 2026, conferring degrees upon a total of 807 students across its various management and doctoral programmes.

The largest share of graduates came from the institute’s flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA), with 504 students receiving degrees. The ceremony also saw 114 students from the 18th batch of the International Programme in Management for Executives graduate.

In addition, 55 students from the 21st batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Agri-Business Management (MBA-ABM) and 46 students from the 10th batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Sustainable Management (MBA-SM) were awarded degrees. The institute also conferred degrees on 18 scholars from the Doctoral Programme in Management and 6 participants from the Executive Fellow Programme in Management. Furthermore, 64 students from the 20th batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives completed their studies.

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Degrees were conferred by Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, along with the institute’s Director M P Gupta. The event was graced by Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, who attended as the chief guest.

Addressing the graduating cohort, Bajaj highlighted the rapidly evolving global landscape shaped by technological disruption, economic shifts, and changing geopolitical dynamics. Emphasising the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence, he noted that AI is not merely a tool but a transformative force that will redefine how organisations operate and make decisions.

The convocation also recognised outstanding academic achievements. J. Soundarya was awarded the Chairman’s Gold Medal, while Vanshita Goenka received the Director’s Medal. The Reshma Sareen Excellence Award for Best Girl Student, reintroduced this year, was jointly conferred upon both awardees.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the graduating students as they step into professional roles, carrying forward the legacy of academic excellence associated with IIM Lucknow.

Last updated on 20 Mar 2026
13:30 PM
IIM Lucknow convocation ceremony
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