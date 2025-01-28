IIM Calcutta’s Inclusivity Club promotes diversity, equity on campus along with P&G India

Summary The event, the 1st of its kind in the institute’s history, witnessed an overwhelming response, setting a new benchmark for inclusive initiatives in academic institutions The event commenced with a ceremonial welcome address by the President of Pride of Joka and the lighting of the lamp, followed by the launch of a special ShareThePride Inclusion Handbook - a comprehensive toolkit designed by Out & Equal in association with P&G India and queer clubs of 6 premier educational institutes of India including IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta’s Inclusivity Club, Pride of Joka - a student-run group, in collaboration with Procter & Gamble India (P&G India), recently hosted a landmark event dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion on campus. The event, the 1st of its kind in the institute’s history, witnessed an overwhelming response, setting a new benchmark for inclusive initiatives in academic institutions.

The event commenced with a ceremonial welcome address by the President of Pride of Joka and the lighting of the lamp, followed by the launch of a special ShareThePride Inclusion Handbook - a comprehensive toolkit designed by Out & Equal in association with P&G India and queer clubs of 6 premier educational institutes of India including IIM Calcutta. This unique guide aims to encourage inclusive practices for individuals conforming or not conforming to any gender identity, fostering acceptance and belonging.

The keynote address was delivered by the Chief Guest, Dr Sumanta Basu, Dean of External Relations and Development, who highlighted the significance of inclusion in today’s world and the values of compassion that IIM Calcutta aims to nurture in all its students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The address was followed by a special address on the launch of the inclusion handbook by the Guest of Honor, Girish Kalyanaraman, Vice President and Category Head, Feminine Care at P&G India. He spoke of the efforts corporates can take to build an inclusive society, and encourage diversity in the workforce. The special Inclusion Handbook was launched by Pride of Joka, IIM Calcutta featuring inclusion tips for daily life.

An insightful panel discussion on 'Championing Vocal, Visible, Vigilant Allyship for the LGBTQ+ Community' followed the launch, reinforcing the importance of everyday inclusion and provided actionable insights on integrating diversity into academic and professional environments. The panel discussion featured Mukta Maheshwari, Chief Marketing Officer; Vice President & Category Head –Fabric Care, P&G India, Dr Nandita Roy, a distinguished professor of Communications at IIM Calcutta and Koyel Ghosh, a Queer Educator, Equal Rights Activist, and Managing Trustee at Sappho for Equality.

The attendees then went on a Pride March across the campus to showcase solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community and was attended by students from all over the city. The day concluded with soulful music performance, open mic and other fun activities by the students of IIM Calcutta, celebrating individuality and self-expression. The Equality Summit marked a significant milestone in IIM Calcutta’s journey toward fostering a culture of respect, understanding, and acceptance, redefining the institution’s motto: We Leave No One Behind, through a whole new lens.