Indian Institute of Management

IIM Amritsar Launches 6th Batch Executive MBA Admissions 2026; Eligibility and Selection Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2026
12:43 PM

IIM Amritsar FB page

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar, has officially commenced the admission process for its sixth edition of Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme.
The programme is tailored for professionals at various stages of their careers, including mid-level managers, senior executives, and entrepreneurs.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar, has officially commenced the admission process for its sixth edition of Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme for the academic session 2026–28. The programme is aimed at working professionals seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities and adapt to the evolving global business landscape.

According to the institute, admissions to the EMBA programme will be conducted through the IIM Amritsar Admission Test (IAAT). Additionally, candidates may also apply using valid scores from national and international management entrance exams such as Common Admission Test (CAT), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), or Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).

The programme is tailored for professionals at various stages of their careers, including mid-level managers, senior executives, and entrepreneurs. Applicants are required to have a minimum of three years and up to over fifteen years of work experience across sectors such as information technology, consulting, banking and financial services, energy, manufacturing, and the public sector.

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Highlighting the programme’s objectives, Director of the Institute, Samir K Srivastava stated that the EMBA is designed to develop globally aware and ethically responsible leaders capable of navigating complex business challenges. He emphasised that the integration of international exposure, applied learning, and academic rigor reflects the institute’s commitment to preparing future-ready professionals.

A key feature of the programme is a three-day international immersion module in Denmark, developed in collaboration with the Danish Cultural Association. This component is designed to provide participants with insights into Scandinavian approaches to sustainability, innovation, and governance, offering exposure to global best practices.

The EMBA follows a blended learning model that combines live online sessions with three on-campus modules in Amritsar, along with the international immersion experience. The Denmark module will be delivered through a structured executive bootcamp, enabling participants to engage with real-world business ecosystems focused on sustainable growth and innovation-driven enterprises.

The curriculum spans six terms and includes approximately 750 hours of academic engagement through both virtual and in-person formats. It is structured to progress from foundational subjects such as people management, markets, and analytics to advanced areas including strategy, leadership, and organisational transformation.

Participants will also have the opportunity to specialise through elective courses in areas such as Marketing and Communications, Finance, Accounting and Control, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resources, Quantitative Methods and Operations Management, Strategic Management, Economics, and Information Technology and Computational Systems.

Interested candidates can apply for the programme through the official website, iimamritsar.ac.in.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2026
12:44 PM
Indian Institute of Management IIM Executive MBA Registration
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