IIEST Shibpur Celebrates Annual Art Festival “Kriti 6.0” With Creativity and Innovation

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Feb 2026
12:05 PM

IIEST Shibpur

Summary
The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur (IIEST Shibpur) celebrated its annual art festival “Kriti 6.0” with great pomp and grandeur from January 30 to February 1, 2026, at the institute premises.

The three-day festival was a vibrant celebration of art, creativity, and innovation, organised by the student club SCAGE (The Society for Creative Arts and Green Environment, affiliated to the Centre for Creative Expression, IIEST Shibpur) under the patronage of the Hon’ble Director, Prof. V. M. S. R. Murthy.

The festival was graced by eminent art personalities, including renowned sculptor Shri Tarak Garai as the Chief Guest. Participants and attendees included students from various institutions across Kolkata, guest artists affiliated with the Academy of Fine Arts, and acclaimed native artisans from Kumartuli, such as Ms. Sananda Mullick, Shri Shyamal Bhattacharjee, Shri Nityananda Paul, Shri Mrityunjay Mondal, and Shri Rajib Paul. The inaugural ceremony was held at the Institute Hall on January 30, 2026, from 6 PM onwards.

Kriti 6.0 featured a diverse range of engaging activities aimed at nurturing creativity, collaboration, and holistic development in alignment with the vision of NEP 2020. Innovative competitions like “Enigma Escape” encouraged teamwork and problem-solving, while creative demonstrations under “ArtCade” fostered artistic expression and positive energy among participants.

The festival also included a Tote Bag Painting Workshop, “Being Artistic”, and a clay modelling workshop titled “Mud & Masterpieces”, conducted with artisans from Kumartuli.

Additional attractions included an art exhibition at the historic Netaji Bhavan, a doodle art display titled “The Little Doodle Shop”, face painting under the theme “Fragmented Fantasies”, and Graffiti Campus Art, promoting mental well-being and self-confidence among students.

A dedicated competition, “Rust to Riches”, focused on transforming scrap materials into sustainable, reusable products, encouraging innovative thinking for campus utility and environmental responsibility.

Among the highlights were the outdoor creative painting workshop “Mindful Meadows”, conducted at the Oval Grounds by guest artists to promote positive mental health and well-being, and “Eco Vision”, a group presentation event showcasing innovative start-up ideas centred on the circular economy and environmental conservation.

The festival concluded with its signature event, “Vogue-E-Bella”, a unique showcase where participants depicted creative art forms on fabric, weaving compelling stories and imagery through textile art, bringing Kriti 6.0 to a memorable and inspiring close.

Last updated on 07 Feb 2026
12:06 PM
Annual Festival IIEST Shibpur
