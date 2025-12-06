WBPRB

WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 Announced - West Bengal Police Admit Card to be Out on Dec 22

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Dec 2025
WBPRB has officially announced the written examination schedule for the Final Combined Competitive Examination for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch), and Sergeant in Kolkata Police.
According to the schedule, the admit cards for the final written examination will be released on December 22, 2025.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially announced the written examination schedule for the Final Combined Competitive Examination for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch), and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. The state-level exam will be held on December 30, 2025, at various centres across West Bengal. Candidates who have qualified for the final written stage can check the detailed notification on the WBPRB’s official website.

Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card Out for Prelims - Check KP Hall Ticket &amp; Exam Details
According to the schedule, the admit cards for the final written examination will be released on December 22, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from any of the authorised portals, including prb.wb.gov.in, kolkatapolice.gov.in, and wbpolice.gov.in. The Board has advised applicants to download their admit cards early to avoid last-minute technical issues. The hall ticket will contain details such as exam venue, reporting time, and important instructions for candidates.

To access the detailed exam notification, candidates can follow the steps provided on the official website. They need to visit prb.wb.gov.in, click on the notice titled ‘Notice for Final Combined Competitive Examination’, and open the PDF in a new window. The document can then be downloaded and printed for reference. The released notice includes essential information on the exam pattern, guidelines, and other instructions related to the final written test.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates and ensure they carry their admit card and valid ID proof on the day of the examination.

Read the official notice here.

