ICMC–III at Adamas University Explores AI’s Cultural Impact on Global Media Diversity

Summary Adamas University’s School of Media and Communication successfully hosted the 3rd International Conference on Media & Communication (ICMC–III) on April 3 and 4, 2025. The event brought together global minds to explore the intersection of media diversity, cultural impact, and the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).ada

Adamas University’s School of Media and Communication successfully hosted the 3rd International Conference on Media & Communication (ICMC–III) on April 3 and 4, 2025, bringing together global minds to explore the intersection of media diversity, cultural impact, and the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The event commenced with a grand inauguration, attended by prominent academicians such as Professor (Dr) Suranjan Das, Vice Chancellor of Adamas University, Professor Santwan Chattopadhyay of Jadavpur University, Professor Debjyoti Chanda of Rabindra Bharati University, Dr Smiti Padhi, and Dr Venosha Ravana. Their inaugural remarks set the tone for a thought-provoking exploration of how AI is transforming media landscapes.

A major highlight was the plenary session, featuring stalwarts like Professor (Dr) KG Suresh, former VC of MCU Bhopal, Dr Arpan Yagnik from Pennsylvania State University, USA, and Dr Michael O’Connell from Sussex University, UK. Moderated by Professor Ujjwal Kumar Chowdhury, Director General, MSEED, Mumbai, the session delved deep into global shifts in media consumption and ethical AI usage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised under the leadership of Conference Conveners Dr Sharmila Kayal, Dr Noveena Chakravorty, and Dr Swati Agarwal, along with Professor (Dr) Akash Deep Muni as Member Secretary, the two-day conference witnessed over 40 paper presentations in seven hybrid technical sessions, fostering enriching academic discourse.

Scholars and media professionals exchanged insights on emerging trends like AI-driven content creation, inclusive storytelling, audience analytics, and bridging digital divides, offering diverse perspectives on the evolving role of technology in shaping narratives.

The conference not only highlighted the need for ethical and inclusive media practices in the AI era but also served as a powerful platform for networking, collaboration, and academic innovation. Adamas University extended its heartfelt thanks to all participants and stakeholders for making ICMC–III a memorable success.