Adamas University

ICMC–III at Adamas University Explores AI’s Cultural Impact on Global Media Diversity

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2025
15:08 PM

Adamas University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Adamas University’s School of Media and Communication successfully hosted the 3rd International Conference on Media & Communication (ICMC–III) on April 3 and 4, 2025.
The event brought together global minds to explore the intersection of media diversity, cultural impact, and the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).ada

Adamas University’s School of Media and Communication successfully hosted the 3rd International Conference on Media & Communication (ICMC–III) on April 3 and 4, 2025, bringing together global minds to explore the intersection of media diversity, cultural impact, and the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The event commenced with a grand inauguration, attended by prominent academicians such as Professor (Dr) Suranjan Das, Vice Chancellor of Adamas University, Professor Santwan Chattopadhyay of Jadavpur University, Professor Debjyoti Chanda of Rabindra Bharati University, Dr Smiti Padhi, and Dr Venosha Ravana. Their inaugural remarks set the tone for a thought-provoking exploration of how AI is transforming media landscapes.

A major highlight was the plenary session, featuring stalwarts like Professor (Dr) KG Suresh, former VC of MCU Bhopal, Dr Arpan Yagnik from Pennsylvania State University, USA, and Dr Michael O’Connell from Sussex University, UK. Moderated by Professor Ujjwal Kumar Chowdhury, Director General, MSEED, Mumbai, the session delved deep into global shifts in media consumption and ethical AI usage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised under the leadership of Conference Conveners Dr Sharmila Kayal, Dr Noveena Chakravorty, and Dr Swati Agarwal, along with Professor (Dr) Akash Deep Muni as Member Secretary, the two-day conference witnessed over 40 paper presentations in seven hybrid technical sessions, fostering enriching academic discourse.

Scholars and media professionals exchanged insights on emerging trends like AI-driven content creation, inclusive storytelling, audience analytics, and bridging digital divides, offering diverse perspectives on the evolving role of technology in shaping narratives.

The conference not only highlighted the need for ethical and inclusive media practices in the AI era but also served as a powerful platform for networking, collaboration, and academic innovation. Adamas University extended its heartfelt thanks to all participants and stakeholders for making ICMC–III a memorable success.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2025
15:09 PM
Adamas University International conference
Similar stories
The Heritage School

Youthopia 2025 Returns: East India’s Biggest School Fest Set to Rock The Heritage S. . .

Dr Samanta was conferred the award on the occasion of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s 166th birth anniversary
KIIT

KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award 20. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025: Meet the Top 18 Winners!

The fest is being held on April 19 and 20 at the MSIT campus
MSIT

Advaya 2025: MSIT Kolkata Gears Up for a Grand Cultural Showcase on April 19 and 20

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The Heritage School

Youthopia 2025 Returns: East India’s Biggest School Fest Set to Rock The Heritage S. . .

TS ECET 2025

TS ECET 2025: Registration Deadline Without Late Fee Extended; Check Revised Dates

Department of School Education

AP DSC 2025 Registration: Apply for 16347 vacancies at apdsc.apcfss.in - Know details

Winners of The Telegraph Online 18 under 18 awards with Dr Shashi Tharoor and distinguished guests
Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards

The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 celebrates extraordinary young achievers

CBSE

CBSE Mandates Teachers Annual Training - Declares STEM as 2025 Theme

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Board Exams 2025: 10th, 12th result to be OUT soon - Know details here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality