Techno Main Salt Lake Hosts Hult Prize On-Campus Round 2025, Inspiring Young Innovators to Tackle Global Challenges

Summary The Hult Prize On-Campus Round 2025 at Techno Main Salt Lake was more than just a competition – it was a dynamic platform that ignited purpose-driven innovation, bringing together aspiring entrepreneurs, industry experts, and academic leaders to shape a better tomorrow. Organised by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC TMSL), the event, held from February 4-6, encouraged students to think beyond conventional boundaries.

The Hult Prize On-Campus Round 2025 at Techno Main Salt Lake was more than just a competition – it was a dynamic platform that ignited purpose-driven innovation, bringing together aspiring entrepreneurs, industry experts, and academic leaders to shape a better tomorrow.

Organised by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC TMSL), the event, held from February 4-6, encouraged students to think beyond conventional boundaries, fostering creativity, leadership, and collaboration in tackling real-world challenges through social entrepreneurship.

From Ideas to Impact: A Journey of Innovation and Problem-Solving

ADVERTISEMENT

With the theme Unleashing the Power of Social Entrepreneurship, the competition saw students dive into pressing issues spanning education, healthcare, sustainability, and more. Teams brainstormed, refined business models, and engaged in mentorship programmes designed to guide them through critical stages of problem identification, solution development, and impact assessment. Hands-on workshops led by industry experts provided insights into market research, financial planning, and strategic pitching – helping students transform their ideas into actionable ventures with real-world significance.

Techno Main Salt Lake

Expert Mentorship: Fuelling Entrepreneurial Excellence

A key highlight of the event was the invaluable mentorship provided by esteemed faculty members and industry leaders, whose guidance played a crucial role in refining ideas and crafting impactful solutions. Faculty members included Prof (Dr) Dipankar Bhattacharyay (Principal, Techno Main Salt Lake), Prof Soumitra Sasmal (Registrar, Techno Main Salt Lake), Prof Subhajit Bhowmick (President, IIC - TMSL), and Prof Sudipta Chakraborty (Teacher Convenor, IIC - TMSL).

Adding to the mentorship experience were Aaquib Hussain (Co-Founder, Freeflow Venture Builders), Sayantan Mookherjee (Founder, 221 B Baker ST), Pallavi Luharuka (Founder & CEO, Royal Bengal Greentech Private Limited), Arghya Dutta (Founder, Desun Technology Pvt Ltd), Aruna Dey (Co-Founder & CLO, Assessli), and Chandrayi Das (Art Director, Baandook), whose industry experience and insights encouraged students to step out of their comfort zones and explore innovative problem-solving approaches.

Competitive Spirit Meets Collaborative Growth

The electrifying pitch competition saw teams present their ideas before an esteemed panel of judges, with each pitch evaluated on innovation, feasibility, and social impact. The event was not just about competition – it was about collaboration, as teams engaged in networking sessions that fostered shared learning and mutual growth. Beyond the event, participants formed lasting connections, laying the foundation for future entrepreneurial ventures and fostering a culture of innovation and community-driven impact.

A Celebration of Leadership and Social Impact

The event highlighted the power of young minds committed to addressing global challenges with creativity and compassion. From ideation to execution, participants embraced resilience, strategic thinking, and a solutions-driven mindset. The Hult Prize On-Campus Round 2025 was not just about launching startups – it was about igniting a movement of changemakers who are passionate about making a difference. The event, under the vision of IIC TMSL, equipped students with essential skills in leadership, problem-solving, and impact-driven entrepreneurship, preparing them to take on larger challenges beyond the competition.

Techno Main Salt Lake

A Multi-Partnered Success Story

The event’s success was amplified by the support of esteemed sponsors and partners who contributed significantly to its impact. The Telegraph Online Edugraph, the Media Partner, provided extensive coverage, bringing the event to a wider audience. Fivian, the Confectionery Partner, added a sweet touch with delicious treats, while Toprankers, the Education Partner, played a crucial role in offering valuable academic resources. Western Waffles, the Culinary Partner, delighted attendees with flavorful offerings, enriching the overall experience. Their collaboration not only enhanced the quality of the event but also provided participants with invaluable exposure to industry leaders and resources.

An Unforgettable Experience and a Catalyst for Change

The Hult Prize On-Campus Round 2025 at Techno Main Salt Lake was a transformative experience, a celebration of passion, innovation, and purpose. With enthusiastic participation, expert mentorship, and a thriving community of young innovators, the event set a new benchmark in fostering social entrepreneurship. As participants move forward, their ideas and initiatives will continue to shape a future driven by purpose, creativity, and meaningful impact.