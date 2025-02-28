Hult Prize

Hult Prize JU 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Impact

Summary
The Hult Prize OnCampus 2025 at Jadavpur University became a powerhouse of entrepreneurial energy and social innovation, with around 80 teams registering to compete for a chance to turn their ideas into global impact ventures. From mental health support apps to alternative electricity generation methods, the competition saw a diverse range of solutions addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

After a rigorous evaluation, 20 teams advanced to the Finals held on 23rd of February, 2025, where they presented their ideas before a distinguished panel of judges. The teams faced intense scrutiny, answering critical questions on scalability, execution, and long-term sustainability.

An Esteemed Panel of Judges

The event was honored by an expert panel of judges from various industries, bringing their expertise in consulting, technology, and entrepreneurship:

  • Mr. Ambarish Dasgupta – Founder and Senior Partner, Intueri Consulting
  • Mr. Soupoarno Mukherjee – Supply Chain & Operations Research Consultant, Tata Consultancy Services
  • Mr. Soumyadeep Ghosh – Co-Founder & CTO, Immersive Trails Global
  • Mrs. Chelsea McGill – Co-Founder & CEO, Immersive Trails Global
  • Ms. Sudeepta Ray – Director, Engineering and Management, LTIMindtree

A Battle of Visionary Ideas

The Finals were a thrilling display of groundbreaking solutions aimed at driving real-world impact. Teams tackled challenges in sustainability, healthcare, technology, and social entrepreneurship, with ideas ranging from eco-friendly packaging alternatives to innovative mental health solutions.

Winning Teams

Champion: ChitoMark – A biodegradable conductive ink and antimicrobial packaging coating made from seafood waste, reducing toxic e-waste and promoting sustainable electronics and packaging industries.

1st Runners-Up: GreenEdge Packaging – Developed an eco-friendly hydrophobic coating for jute, enabling its use in sustainable packaging solutions.

2nd Runners-Up: Team Ripple – Created Thynk, a low-VOC, eco-friendly ink startup, offering sustainable alternatives for various printing processes and reducing harmful emissions.

The winning team, ChitoMark, now advances to the next stage of the global Hult Prize competition, moving one step closer to the $1 million grand prize.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Changemakers

Reflecting on the event, Anurag Dey, Campus Director of Hult Prize JU 2025, shared:

"It was incredible to see students think of such innovative ideas while keeping ground realities in mind. Their use of real-world research and practical insights to support their solutions made their pitches even more impactful."

Sohini Hazra, Deputy Campus Director, added:

"What stood out this year of Hult Prize JU was the depth of thought behind each idea. It wasn’t just about presenting a unique solution, but also about ensuring it was well-researched, feasible, and capable of driving real impact."

With its diverse ideas, passionate participants, and industry-leading judges, Hult Prize JU 2025 proved to be a launchpad for the next generation of changemakers, reinforcing the transformative power of student-led innovation.

