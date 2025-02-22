Heritage Institute of Technology

Hult Heritage 2025 Concludes with Record Participation and Groundbreaking Innovations

Heritage Institute of Technology

Summary
The Hult Heritage 2025 competition, held at the Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata, witnessed a remarkable display of entrepreneurial talent, marking the biggest Hult Prize event in history in terms of participation.

The event commenced at 10 AM with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony by the Honorable Principal of Heritage Institute of Technology, Prof.(Dr.) Basab Chaudhari, setting the stage for a day of transformative ideas, high-stakes pitching, and inspiring leadership.

An Esteemed Panel of Judges

The competition was presided over by a distinguished panel of judges from diverse domains, bringing expertise in business consulting, sustainability, disaster management, and entrepreneurship:

Mr. Cyan Mookherjee – Founder, 221 B Baker ST – Business and Consulting Services

Mr. Rangeet Mitra – Programme Manager, SEEDS; Sustainability Expert (Climate Change & Carbon Credit)

Ms. Sukanya Ghosh – Head, EPMCind

Mr. Subhashish Debnath – Director of Operations, SPADE; Former Consultant at Dept. of Disaster Management, Govt. of WB & UNDP

Ms. Debanjana Batra – Founder, Yonder Cafe

A Fierce Battle of Ideas

The preliminary round witnessed an intense clash of ideas, where 15 outstanding teams secured a spot in the Finals after an impressive display of problem-solving and business acumen.

During the Finals, teams faced curveball questions from the judges, testing their vision, scalability, and execution strategies. Ultimately, three teams emerged as the top innovators of Hult Heritage 2025:

Winning Teams:

Champion: Team A.R.M.O.R. – Developed an AI-powered image-recognition and hardware solution for women’s safety.

1st Runners-Up: Team BioBytes – Created an innovative biodegradable sanitary pad to revolutionize menstrual health and sustainability.

2nd Runners-Up: Team AquaNet – Designed a Blockchain-integrated AI water credit system to recycle industrial water efficiently.

The winning team– Team A.R.M.O.R., qualified for the next round, where they will compete on a global platform for a chance to advance towards the $1 million Hult Prize.

Celebrating Innovation and Impact

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony, where the winning teams were honored by Shri Pradip Kumar Agarwal, CEO of Kalyan Bharati Trust.

Priyanshu Guha Thakurta, Campus Director of Hult Heritage 2025, reflected on the event’s impact:

"This year's competition proved that innovation knows no bounds. The participants embodied the spirit of ‘UNLIMITED,’ creating solutions that can drive real-world impact."

Ankita Ghosh, Deputy Campus Director, added, "Hult Heritage 2025 was more than just a competition; it was a launchpad for young entrepreneurs. Seeing their dedication and resilience was truly inspiring."

Hult Heritage 2025 set a new benchmark for innovation and participation, reaffirming the power of student-driven entrepreneurship in shaping a better world.

