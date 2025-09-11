IIM Shillong Welcomes Inaugural IPM Batch with Vision for Future Leaders

Summary IIM Shillong achieved a historic milestone on September 6, 2025, as it welcomed the inaugural batch of its Integrated Program in Management (IPM) for the academic session 2025–2030. Designed as a unique five-year course, the IPM blends liberal education with rigorous management training, staying true to the institute’s vision of nurturing responsible leaders with an Indian ethos and a global outlook.

IIM Shillong achieved a historic milestone on September 6, 2025, as it welcomed the inaugural batch of its Integrated Program in Management (IPM) for the academic session 2025–2030. Designed as a unique five-year course, the IPM blends liberal education with rigorous management training, staying true to the institute’s vision of nurturing responsible leaders with an Indian ethos and a global outlook.

The program’s structure is tailored to ensure holistic development. The first three years focus on building a foundation in critical thinking, communication, socio-economic awareness, and data-driven decision-making. In the final two years, students transition into IIM Shillong’s flagship Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP), gaining advanced management expertise. Rooted in values of Dharma, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and Nishkama Karma, the curriculum emphasizes sustainability, ethics, and inclusive leadership.

The admissions journey for the inaugural batch was highly competitive. Out of 30,220 aspirants who appeared for IPMAT, 16,357 secured a positive score, and 1,588 applied specifically to IIM Shillong. Following multiple evaluation rounds, only 46 students were selected, making this cohort one of the most diverse and selective groups on campus.

The diversity of the batch stood out as a defining feature. With 32 male and 14 female participants, the students represent a mix of Arts (46%), Commerce (30%), and Science (24%) backgrounds. Their pan-India presence spans 19 states, with the highest representation from Madhya Pradesh (17.4%), followed by Maharashtra (13%) and Gujarat (8.7%), along with students from states including West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, and Meghalaya.

The Commencement Ceremony was held at the IIM Shillong Auditorium, beginning with the Lighting of the Lamp and a presentation by Professor Kailash Choudhary. Professor Sheetal, Chairperson – IPM, provided an overview of the program’s objectives. The event featured inspiring addresses from eminent leaders. Dr. Mahesh Y. Reddy, Chairman of the Infrastructure Industry & Logistics Federation of India, praised the integrated model for shaping future-ready leaders and highlighted the role of multidisciplinary learning in driving India’s $5 trillion economy vision.

Shri Nitin Sharma, Member of the Board of Governors, encouraged students to embrace leadership daily with courage, clarity, and collaboration, citing inspiration from the Rig Veda, Swami Vivekananda, and real-life leaders. Professor Naliniprava Tripathy, Director (In-Charge), congratulated the students and emphasized how the IPM aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, blending liberal arts with management education to foster resilience, inclusivity, and global outlook.

The day also featured a panel discussion on “Going from 0 > 1: Turning Ideas into Sustainable Business”, with industry leaders including Ms. Kanika Raajdev (CEO, Mindcog), Ms. Sukhvinder Kaur (CGM, Retail Loans, SBI), and Mr. Pradeep Sekar (MD, Optiv Inc.). Their insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability inspired students to think beyond conventional boundaries and build scalable ventures.

The ceremony concluded with a pledge led by Professor Rohit Joshi, Dean Academics, and a Vote of Thanks by Professor Vishakha Bansal, followed by the National Anthem. With this landmark beginning, IIM Shillong’s IPM not only expands its academic offerings but also sets the stage for creating leaders who are deeply rooted in Indian values yet globally competent. For the 46 trailblazers of the inaugural batch, the journey ahead promises to be transformational—one that will define their role as leaders of tomorrow.