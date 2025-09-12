Heritage Institute of Technology Celebrates 24th Foundation Day, Launches Silver Jubilee Year

Summary The inaugural ceremony was graced by Swami Atmapriyanandaji Maharaj, Pro-Chancellor of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda University, Belur Math, as the Chief Guest The Silver Jubilee celebrations marked a significant milestone for Heritage Institute of Technology, reflecting its enduring commitment to excellence in education, research, and societal development

Heritage Institute of Technology (HIT) proudly celebrated its 24th Foundation Day, marking the commencement of its Silver Jubilee Year, with a series of distinguished events and initiatives aimed at showcasing the institution’s academic excellence and commitment to holistic education.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Swami Atmapriyanandaji Maharaj, Pro-Chancellor of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda University, Belur Math, as the Chief Guest. Swamiji addressed the gathering and unveiled the 25-year Silver Jubilee Logo and launched the Silver Jubilee Newsletter of Heritage Group of Institutions. In his address, Swamiji emphasized the timeless value of knowledge and character, stating:"Education is not just the accumulation of facts, but the cultivation of wisdom, compassion, and the ability to contribute meaningfully to the society."

The ceremony was also attended by eminent dignitaries including Shri H.K. Chaudhary, Chairman, Heritage Group of Institutions; Shri Vikram Swarup, Vice Chairman, Heritage Group of Institutions; Shri P.R. Agarwala, Chairman, Heritage Institute of Technology; Shri P.K. Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Heritage Group; Prof. Basab Chaudhuri, Principal, Heritage Institute of Technology; and Prof. Souvik Bhattacharyya, Principal Advisor, Higher Education, Heritage Group of Institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shri H.K. Chaudhary reflected on the journey of the institution:"From its humble beginnings to becoming a premier center of engineering excellence, HIT has remained committed to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and serving society with integrity."

Shri P.R. Agarwala shared his vision for the future:"Our Silver Jubilee is not only a celebration of the past but a commitment to continue empowering students with cutting-edge knowledge and holistic values for the next 25 years."

Prof. Basab Chaudhuri highlighted the academic achievements:"Our faculty and students have consistently excelled in research, innovation, and social engagement, making HIT a beacon of learning and creativity."

Shri P.K. Agarwal emphasized the institution’s mission:"Heritage Institute of Technology is dedicated to shaping future leaders who are technically proficient, socially responsible, and culturally grounded."

In the later half of the day, Swami Atmapriyanandaji Maharaj inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Centre of Indian Knowledge Systems at HIT, a dedicated initiative to promote research and understanding of India’s rich philosophical, cultural, and scientific heritage. Faculty members, students and alumni were felicitated for their outstanding achievements and contributions.

The Silver Jubilee celebrations marked a significant milestone for Heritage Institute of Technology, reflecting its enduring commitment to excellence in education, research, and societal development.