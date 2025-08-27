HackHeritage 3.0: 36-Hour Hackathon Organised at Heritage Institute of Technology

Heritage Institute of Technology

Summary
The event has drawn participation from over 200 teams, each including at least one woman engineering student
The hackathon featured 12 problem statements in the areas of waste management, solar energy, green energy, green buildings, academic management, and e-governance

Heritage Institute of Technology organized HackHeritage 3.0, a 36-hour offline internal hackathon, at The Heritage campus on 21st August. The event has drawn participation from over 200 teams, each including at least one woman engineering student.

The hackathon featured 12 problem statements in the areas of waste management, solar energy, green energy, green buildings, academic management, and e-governance. The event, organized with the support of the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), was designed to encourage innovation, teamwork, and practical problem-solving skills.

The hackathon concluded on August 23, providing participants an opportunity to transform their ideas into prototypes with real-world impact. The judges included experts from LTI Mindtree, Accenture, IBM and many more.

Shri Pradip Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions, said, “HackHeritage 3.0 demonstrated that our youth are not only academically strong but also capable of addressing real-world social and technological challenges. This event reflects the Group’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Prof. Basab Chaudhuri, Principal, Heritage Institute of Technology, remarked, “This hackathon is more than a competition; it is a platform for students to convert their ideas into impactful solutions. The participation of over 200 teams highlights their readiness to embrace challenges.”

Dr. Sandip Chatterjee, Joint Registrar, Heritage Institute of Technology, stated, “With the support of IIC and IQAC, this initiative is nurturing teamwork, research, and innovation among students. We are confident that the ideas emerging from here will benefit both society and industry.”

The Hackathon was not only participated by B. Tech students but also students from BSc., MBA and other branches. This interdisciplinary participation was for the first time at the Heritage campus. Shri P. R. Agarwal, Chairman, Heritage Institute of Technology said that the Hackathon gave a seamless opportunity to the students to work on making ideas appropriate to solve problems currently faced by human mankind.

Shri H. K. Chaudhary, Chairman, Heritage, Shri Vikram Swarup, Vice Chairman, KBT and Shri Sajjan Bhajanka, Secretary, KBT also contributed to this grand event igniting the youth.

