JCECEB Releases Jharkhand NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Allotment; 99 Candidates Assigned Seats

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has declared the round 1 seat allotment results for the Jharkhand NEET PG 2025 counselling. Candidates who participated in the first round can now check and download their allotment status from the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the board, Doctor of Medicine (MD) in General Medicine and Radiology at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, emerged as the most preferred courses among aspirants this year. A total of 99 candidates have been allotted seats in the first round of the admission process.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates who have secured seats must download their allotment letters until December 3 and report for document verification and admission formalities to confirm their postgraduate seats.

Jharkhand NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Steps to Download

Visit the official website. Under the ‘Home’ tab, click on the ‘Download’ button. Select the direct link for the seat allotment letter. The Jharkhand NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment PDF will appear on the screen. Use Ctrl + F or the search option to find the candidate’s roll number or name. The allotment status and allotted college will be displayed.